Brookfield cross country athlete Alex Sharp remains undefeated on the season, shredding the field in Chillicothe while setting a new school record with a time of 19:28, making her average mile pace 6:17.

Her sister, middle schooler Samantha, won the 2-mile at 13:06. She led the entire race, which was run co-ed, until the the last 800 meters when the first-place boy passed her.

"(Samantha) did an amazing job for her first-ever cross country race," Brookfield coach Holly Matzen said. "She has a bright future ahead of her."