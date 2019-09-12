The Blue Springs South girls tennis team swept singles to win its third match in as many days.

The Jaguars dominated the host Lee’s Summit Tigers 8-1 to improve to 5-0 in dual matches this season, including 3-0 this week.

“For our third match in three days, it's pretty great to see the girls out there grinding away in this brutal heat,” South coach Jake Estep said. “They're tough as nails at the moment, and we're happy with where we are at as we approach the halfway mark of the season.”

Francesca Klosener (8-3), Khiara Cox (8-2), Jasmine Tucker (8-5), Ashley Cooper (8-4), Natalie Nelson (9-7) and Sumerlyn Vorachek (8-1) swept their singles matches.

Cox and Tucker claimed an 8-3 win in No. 2 doubles and Nelson and Vorachek won 8-4 at No. 3.

Lee’s Summit won the junior varsity match 6-3.

WILLIAM CHRISMAN 5, RAYMORE-PECULIAR 4: After trailing 2-1 following doubles play, Chrisman claimed four singles wins to edge Ray-Pec Wednesday at Santa Fe Trail Park.

No. 1 duo Nicole Eppert and Kiara Ashurst won 8-6 for the Bears’ lone doubles win.

Tori Gant claimed an 8-1 in No. 1 singles, and Ashurst (8-2), Hunter Taylor (8-3) and Laurie Douglas (8-1) pushed the Bears over the top.

“We just have to communicate better in doubles in the future. But I'm so proud of our girls for their resiliency," Chrisman coach Jason Grubb said. “Tori Gant's and Laurie Douglas' wins were particularly dominant 8-1 affairs using mental toughness and strategic shotmaking.”

Ray-Pec claimed a 6-3 win in the junior varsity match.