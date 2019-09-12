Put mildly, Marceline's softball schedule is a brutal one. Coming off of their first win Tuesday (12-0 at South Shelby), the Tigers now sit at 1-2 with a date in La Plata tonight.

The Tigers do not have a home game until the 19th when they host Salisbury, and have just two home games the entire month of September.

Coach Todd Lowther said that after losses at Moberly and Penney to open the season, the Tigers came on strong with an offensive explosion Tuesday.

"We finally got the bats rattling, and cleaned some things up across the board," Lowther said. "We're at a point right now where the girls know that we'll be travelling all the time, and they've adjusted to that well."

Marceline plays a tournament in Putnam County this Saturday.