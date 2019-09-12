Thursday

Sep 12, 2019 at 12:01 AM


AREA CALENDAR

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 12

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Smithville at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Lincoln Prep

Blue Springs South Tournament

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Rockhurst

5:45 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West vs. St. Pius X

7:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit vs. Belton

Panther Cup

At Oak Grove High School

5 p.m. — Cameron vs. Green Ridge

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Lone Jack

KA-MO Classic

At Shawnee Mission (Kan.) East

5 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Kansas City (Kan.) Wyandotte

Pembroke Hill Tournament

4:30 p.m. — Van Horn vs. Ewing Marion Kauffman Charter

6:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Pembroke Hill

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Van Horn at Lincoln Prep

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

7 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Raytown

7 p.m. — Grandview at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Winnetonka at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Barstow at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

7 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Truman

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Oak Park

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Oak Park

6 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

4 p.m. — William Chrisman at Blue Springs

4 p.m. — Winnetonka at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Truman at Liberty North

4:30 p.m. — Warrensburg at Grain Valley

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8 a.m. — Fort Osage, Truman at St. Joseph Central Invitational, Moila Country Club, St. Joseph

3 p.m. — Blue Springs, Notre Dame de Sion, St. Teresa’s Academy at Blue Hills Country Club

4 p.m. — Grain Valley, Truman at Kearney

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn at Oak Grove Invitational

 

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Smithville at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Center at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Fair Grove

7 p.m. — Liberty at Truman

7 p.m. — Kansas City (Kan.) Bishop Ward vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

7 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Oak Park at Staley High School

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Springfield Hillcrest Tournament

5 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Monett

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North vs. Lee’s Summit at Legacy Park

Ozark Softball Festival

At Springfield Kickapoo

3 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Marquette

4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Springfield Kickapoo

7:30 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Carthage

At Ozark High School

1:30 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Monett

3 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Rolla

6 p.m. — Oak Grove vs. Ozark

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley at Barstow Invitational

 

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s TV/radio highlights

Thursday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour KLM Open, 4:30 a.m., 8:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Cycling: Vuelta a España, 9 a.m., 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• Tennis: USTA Pro Circuit: Cary, N.C., 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Swimming: World Para Championships, noon, OLY (208)

• MLB: New York Yankees at Detroit, noon, MLB (272)

• Golf: PGA Military Tribute at The Greenbrier, 1 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at San Diego, 3 p.m., MLB (272)

• MLB: Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Women’s college soccer: Notre Dame at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• High school football: Longview at Tyler (Texas), 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Women’s college soccer: North Carolina State at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• NFL: Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:30 p.m., NFL (180)

• Women’s college soccer: Texas A&M at BYU, 8 p.m., BYU TV (289)

• Tennis: WTA Hiroshima/Nanchang/Zhengzou, 9:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)

Thursday’s Radio

• MLB: Royals at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)

• NFL: Tampa Bay at Carolina, 7:30 p.m., WHB (810 AM)