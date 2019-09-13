Once again, the finish of this installment of one of the most beloved rivalries in America was every ounce of what it deserved to be.

Brookfield defeated Marceline in the Bell Game, 14-7, to reclaim the Bell for the first time since 2015, with the grand finale coming in utterly breathtaking fashion.

With 1.3 seconds remaining, Marceline senior quarterback Alex McCauslin heaved a Hail Mary with no one in the area. Brookfield's Garrett Starlin, responsible for an interception in the first half, batted the ball into the air, right into the hands of Marceline sophomore Sam Gillman.

Gillman, with a full head of steam, was brought down at the four-yard line as Starlin had the wherewithal to hunt the ball and chase Gillman down.

"I'm on cloud nine," third-year Brookfield head coach Scott Stevens said following his first Bell Game victory. "Never, at any level, have I felt this way after a football game. I'm so proud of these guys, and they have fought so hard.

"This has to be one of the best endings of any football game. This is one that will be in the books forever."