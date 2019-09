The Brookfield softball team dismantled Milan in a five-inning game on the road Monday night, 17-0.

Head coach Paige Corf said that she believed pitcher Charlee Reese through a no-hitter, although there was some question as to whether or not a specific play in Monday's game should have been ruled a hit.

Brookfield improves to 4-4 on the season, and faces Centralia on the road on Tuesday night.