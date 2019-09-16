Brookfield's volleyball team lost consecutive sets to a Carrollton team that entered the match 0-5 on Monday night.

The Bulldogs fell, 25-21, 25-12, at home.

Brookfield coach Jaclyn Burns thought that her team played well in the first set before falling apart in the second.

"It's like that some evenings, where we can look so good and so bad in the same night," Burns said. "We allowed a 12-point run by Carrollton, and we looked like we didn't know what we were doing during that run.

"I know these girls know their assignments, but sometimes we just have too many breakdowns like that."

The Bulldogs travel to face Hannibal on Tuesday.