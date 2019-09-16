The McDonald County Mustangs enter their home match Tuesday against Monett on a four-match winning streak.

Eh Doh Say’s two goals led the Mustangs past their district rival Carl Junction 2-1 on Thursday.

Two days earlier, McDonald County blanked College Heights 3-0 behind goals by Say, Eh Htoo, and Juan Quetzecua.

The Mustangs won their second in a row with a 4-1 victory over Thomas Jefferson in the third place match of the Cassville Tournament. Say netted a hat trick and Jeobany Marcos added the other goal.

The winning streak began with a 3-0 victory over Fair Grove, goals scored by Alexis Pedrosa, Say, and Jaw Soe.

On the season, Say leads the Mustangs with seven goals.

The Mustangs’ first (and only) loss so far came against New Covenant in the season opener.