Moberly varsity girls cross country team had a couple of runners to finish within the top 20 last Saturday at the Linn 5k Invitational and as a result the Lady Spartans placed sixth among 11 schools that comprised a team score.

Hermann High School was girls team champion with 76 points and Centralia was second with 86. Moberly girls team had 147 points, two behind fifth place North Callaway.

Leading the way was Isabella Ross as the Moberly junior placed second overall with a time of 21:07.57 minutes. There were 115 girl runners with the winning time set by Centralia High School freshman Jozelynn Bostick at 20:16.54..

Anna Rivera of Moberly placed 16th at 22:2498. Other school results were Arianna Wilkey finishing 39th (24:30), Maggie Crist was 65th (26:39) and Malana Pence was 72nd (27:16).

Spartan boys cross country team placed XXXX

Top Moberly boy runner was Hyrum Rae's time of 19:28.32 as he placed 26th overall among 124 runners. First place went to Caleb Distler of New Bloomfield with a winning time of 17:20.72..

Joe Patton of Moberly placed 33rd (19:56), Spencer Matheny was 37th (20:02), Nik Faiella placed 44th (20:28) and Clark Freeman 84th (22:15).

There were 16 team scores and Hermann also emerged on top with a team score of 47 points while Osage placed second with 86. Spartan boys sixth place score of 168 was 14 behind fifth place California.

Moberly teams compete Tuesday at Quincy, Ill.