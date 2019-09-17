It was a good weekend for the Blue Springs South cross country teams.

The South girls claimed their second team title of the season by claiming first place in the Raymore-Peculiar Invitational. The South boys, led by Dillon Grover’s individual win, captured the team title in the Olathe Twilight Cross Country Classic.

Mya Trober ran to a fifth-place finish in the 5-kilometer race in 20 minutes, 13.4 seconds as the Jaguar girls totaled 87 points to edge Liberty (93) and Olathe (Kan.) East (103) for the large school division team title.

Lauren Low (20:43.6) took 10th, Paige Fallis (21:02.4) finished 15th and McKenna Ledgerwood (21:43.7) took 25th to lead the Jaguars to the win.

Grain Valley finished seventh (206) and Lee’s Summit North was eighth (243) in the girls division.

Senior Annie McCord claimed second place in 19:36.5 to lead the way for the Broncos. Lily Madden was 26th (21:45.7)

Sophomore Ella Casey took 12th in 20:47.3 and Peyton Bell was 31st (21:49.8) to pace Grain Valley.

Royce Fisher finished sixth in 16:51.7 and Collin Clemens was 19th (17:17.9) to lead the Grain Valley boys to a fifth-place team finish (172) in the large school division.

OLATHE TWILIGHT: Dillon Grover narrowly missed his own school record for a 5K race when he won the meet in 15:55.20 to lead the Jaguars to the team crown with 94 points. He was just one second off setting a new mark.

The Jaguars topped Mill Valley, the No. 1-ranked team in Kansas, for the team title.

Senior Jack Klassen finished ninth with a time of 16:21.90; senior Zach Carter finished in 19th with a time of 16:40.40; junior Jackson Lile was 25th (16:45.90); sophomore Alex Jackson was 40th (17:01.20) and senior Evan Hoiland, a newcomer to the sport, was 76th in 17:54.10 in his first 5k race.

FOREST PARK FESTIVAL: The Blue Springs boys tallied 295 points to claim 11th place in the Green Division in the Forest Park Cross Country Festival Saturday in St. Louis.

Brock Wooderson led the way against a big field, taking sixth in 16:12.5 over the 5K course.

Kevin McClain took 38th in 17:13.3 to help the Wildcat boys.

The Blue Springs girls finished 14th with 324 points. Senior Alyna Thibault was 23rd (20:28.1) and freshman I’yana Foster was 37th (20:53.5) to lead the Wildcats.