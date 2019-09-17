Marceline's and Brookfield's girls' golf teams were in action on Tuesday afternoon in Marceline's home three-way meet.

The Bulldogs rolled, finishing with a team score of 191. Marceline finished in the middle at 215 strokes, and the third participant, Putnam County, shot a 237.

Brookfield's Laken Sattman finished the day with the best score in the field, shooting a 42 on the par 35 course. Teammate Demi Downey finished with a 47, Scarlet Polson had a 49, and Mallory McCabe finished with a 53. Ella Thompson's 66 was the team's unused score.

Tess Sheerman led Marceline with a 51-stroke round. Kenzee Gladbach finished with a 53, Abbey Wright a 54, and Madison Gerdes recorded a 57. Maddie Dorrell's 68 was the score the Tigers did not record.

On the junior varsity end, Brookfield's Brooke Falconer and Taryn Morris finished with respective scores of 67 and 70.

Marceline's Madelynne Bond and Sierra Kieffer shot 69 and 70.

Brookfield and Marceline both travel to Westran on Thursday.