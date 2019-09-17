Brookfield's volleyball team lost consecutive sets to a Carrollton team that entered the match 0-5 on Monday night.

The Bulldogs fell, 25-21, 25-12, at home.

Brookfield coach Jaclyn Burns thought that her team played well in the first set before falling apart in the second.

"It's like that some evenings, where we can look so good and so bad in the same night," Burns said. "We allowed a 12-point run by Carrollton, and we looked like we didn't know what we were doing during that run.

"I know these girls know their assignments, but sometimes we just have too many breakdowns like that."

The following evening, on Tuesday night, Brookfield travelled to Hannibal to face an undefeated Hannibal team and bounced back to appear more resilient against a much better opponent.

The Pirates advanced to 4-0 with a two set defeat versus the Bulldogs. Brookfield remains winless, and now sits at 0-6.

Hannibal won the first set, 25-12, and controlled the second set, 25-19.

"In our first set (versus Hannibal), we had some good rallies against an athletic team," Burns said. "Their front row was very strong, and they could hit across, dump it, or line it into the middle. Coverage will be a major focus for us at practice tomorrow, because our services were much better this game.

"This is the best we've started out playing as a team and each player doing her job in the last few games. Our communication and hustle were a step up."

Brookfield travels to Fulton on Thursday.