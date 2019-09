Mary Grace Tyler was a triple threat for St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Monday.

She totaled five aces serving, nine digs on defense and dished out nine assists to lead the Guardians to a 25-9, 25-17 rout of visiting St. Joseph Bishop LeBlond.

Alyssa Lake knocked down six kills and Taylor Westhoff added four to lead the hitting. Colleen McNamara added five aces and seven digs, and Emma Foley and Tess McCombs each added seven digs.