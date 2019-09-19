With a tough loss already on its mind after last Friday evening in Brookfield, Marceline won't have to look very far to find redemption.

Fayette was Marceline's only loss in the 2018 regular season, falling 14-9 on the road.

The Tigers, however, will not have to match up against Fayette's most dangerous threat, renowned Isaiah Estes.

"We have to find a way to be better up front, and we have to dominate there," Marceline coach Mark Ross said. "We definintely won't miss (Isaiah). Our guys love him, but there's no love lost there. They have a bunch of seniors who get the ball in their hands at the skill positions."

Fayette lost to both Carrollton and Scotland County to begin the season, and the loss of Estes has been evident. The Falcons mangled Schuyler, 40-6, last Friday to pick up their first victory.

Marceline is 2-1 entering Friday's game after a devastating loss that came down to the final horn last weekend.

"I think the boys are excited to get back on the field, and this is also a game the boys have circled. That definitely hurt, and you talk about a game that we already had circled coming up."