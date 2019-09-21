When Harrisburg was needing a big play, Wyatt Robinson answered the call.

The 5-foot-9 junior running back made two receptions that went for touchdowns of 51 and 74 yards, respectively, on Friday night. Robinson also ran roughshod 83 yards up the middle for another score late in the fourth quarter that sealed the deal in a 28-14 victory at Westran.

“I'm so happy and so proud of our team," Robinson said. "Westran has beaten us pretty bad the last two years and I know last year they could have really racked up the points against us but they played their JV against us most all the second half and still won big.

"We worked our butts off in the summer because we did not want the things of the past to happen again this year, so that's why tonight's win is very meaningful to all of us."

With the Lewis & Clark Conference triumph, the Bulldogs (3-1, 3-1) made program history by securing the most victories in a single season since the Harrisburg program was established in 2013.

There are at least six more playing dates on the ledger this season.

“We've been making a lot of firsts this year as a team and individually with our players. Us beating Westran for the first time is one of those at the top of our list right now. But we do not want to make this about history just yet. Each week we want to be able to lay another brick in what we hope is a new wall for Harrisburg football,” said first-year Bulldogs coach Steve Hopkins.

“We will want to celebrate the journey, and tonight's win in particular tonight, but then we'll turn the page Saturday as we will look for ways to get better and go about doing things to make us better as we come up against another worthy opponent next week. We must go out and play better football than we did tonight.”

Westran junior running back Kolby Dale dashed 41 yards for the game's first touchdown with 11:44 left in the first half. Seven minutes later, Harrisburg sophomore quarterback Tanner Lanes connected with Robinson on a pass that resulted in a 51-yard touchdown for a 7-6 advantage at the break.

With about seven minutes remaining in the third quarter, Westran linebacker Ghunner Martin busted through the Bulldogs backfield and grabbed a lateral, and the Hornets senior went 41 yards untouched past the pylons to increase Westran's lead to 14-6.

But the hopes of a homecoming celebration ended there as the Bulldogs took advantage of Westran mishaps and turned them into three unanswered touchdowns during the final 17 minutes of the contest.

Lanes threw for 237 yards and three touchdowns on 8-for-14 passing. His other touchdown connection went to Jace Carr for 36 yards with 9:15 remaining in the game for the go-ahead score of 20-14.

“Wyatt came up big for us at times when we were looking for someone to, and our kids up front were just as big most of the night, too. I thought our fullback Tanner Fike (6 rushes, 26 yards) struggled early in the game but finished strong for us,” Hopkins said. “Wyatt had quite a night. But so did our quarterback Lanes who connected on some passes that resulted in big gains for a well-balanced night of offense, I thought.”

Harrisburg competes at conference rival Knox County (3-1, 3-1) next Friday night.