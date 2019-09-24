A doubles sweep led the Blue Springs girls tennis team to a victory over the William Chrisman Bears Monday.

The teams split singles, so the doubles sweep gave the Wildcats a 6-3 home victory.

“(I) knew that Monday's tennis match would come down to doubles and it did,” Chrisman coach Jason Grubb said. “The doubles matches were so close until about the fifth or sixth games. We really needed to take a couple of those, but Blue Springs deserves plenty of credit in denying us that.”

Bentley Walters and Malina McGaw topped Tori Gant and Kiara Ashurst 8-2 in the No. 1 match. Allie Brown and Molly Hocker beat Nicole Eppert and Emma Place 8-4 at No. 2, and Danielle Bond and Jamie Bowman claimed an 8-2 win over Hunter Taylor and Emily Mendoza.

Walters (8-3), Brown (8-1) and McGaw (8-1) took singles wins for Blue Springs, while Hunter Taylor (8-4), Laurie Douglas (8-3) and Krystal Olson (8-3) prevailed for Chrisman.

Chrisman claimed a 6-3 junior varsity victory.

LEE’S SUMMIT WEST 7, BLUE SPRINGS SOUTH 2: Sumerlyn Vorachek had a hand in two victories but it wasn’t enough for Blue Springs South to get past Lee’s Summit West in a Suburban Big Six match Monday.

Vorachek won 6-4, 7-5 in singles and teamed with Natalie Nelson for an 8-4 win in No. 3 doubles.

“We had an injury and had to make some lineup adjustments and just all around didn't play our best singles outside of a couple performances,” Jaguars coach Jake Estep said after his team dropped to 7-1 overall and 3-1 in the conference. “Our mentally tough freshman, Sumerlyn Vorachek, had an awesome match where she won her first set and then found herself down 5-1 in the second only to fire off six wins in a row and claim the set 7-5. It was an impressive showing for the youngster.”