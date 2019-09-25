Blue Springs senior Lauren Muller continued her strong season Monday.

Muller fired an 87 to finish second overall in Lee’s Summit West’s Richard Myer Invitational at the par-72 Fred Arbanas Golf Course at Longview Lake.

Lee’s Summit North captured fourth place in the team standings with a 403 total, finishing behind Liberty (361), Lee’s Summit West (385) and Notre Dame de Sion (401).

Blue Springs took fifth at 427 and Blue Springs South finished sixth at 428.

Blue Springs South freshman Maya McVey finished seventh with a 93 and Lee’s Summit North’s Natalie Bruce was eighth with a 95 as both earned medals.

Harrison Clemmons (100), Cassey Kinnman (104) and Katie Page (104) completed North’s team scoring.

Julianna Marshall (104), Lucy Beckenbach (116) and Lauren Mack (120) counted toward Blue Springs’ score. Maddie Brennaman (100), Dilynn Jones (110) and Ashley Humm (125) rounded out Blue Springs South’s card.