A big week for the Marceline Tigers' softball team continued on Tuesday with a 18-5 blowout at Westran. The Tigers defeated winless Paris on the road the night prior, 21-0.

Marceline is now 10-3, including defeating reigning state champion Salisbury last Thursday in classic, walkoff fashion in the home opener.

Marceline hosts Scotland on Thursday before the NCMC Tournament in Trenton on Saturday.

The Pink Out Game versus Brookfield is at the Bulldogs' place on Monday at 7 p.m.