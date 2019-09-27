The Brookfield golf team hosted Cairo and Schuyler County on Tuesday afternoon, and neither of the visitors fielded more than three golfers, declaring them ineligible for team competition.

Although the other golf players' scores were comparable, the Bulldogs won by default with a 228 team score.

Carly Clarkson and Mallory McCabe both shot rounds of 56, Scarlet Polson finished with a 57, Ella Thompson was just a few strokes behind with a 59, and Brooke Falconer's score was unused at 72.

Cairo's Rileigh Eberhardt shot a 48, and Schuyler's three golfers shot between a 56 and 59.

Meanwhile, Demi Downey and Laken Sattman played in Chillicothe. At the time of this publication, their scores were unavailable.

Brookfield plays again Monday in La Plata.