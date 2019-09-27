The only team that Brookfield's volleyball program has ever defeated had its way on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs travelled to South Harrison, and lost in straight sets, both winnable. Brookfield fell, 25-22, 26-24.

"We were so close," Brookfield head coach Jaclyn Burns said. "Had we not had the service errors we did, we could have won both sets.

"It was pretty even for the entire game, and they're not overly athletic. It was one of the most evenly-matched games we'll play."

Brookfield plays a tournament in Hallsville this weekend.