The Marceline golf team travelled to Salisbury on Wednesday, finishing in fourth of 10 participating teams. Father Tolton, Salisbury, and Centralia finished ahead of the Tigers, and Centralia beat them by just a stroke.

Kenzee Gladbach's round of 100 was good enough to earn her 10th place overall, and Madison Gerdes was just six strokes behind her. Tess Sheerman shot a 109, Abbey Wright finished with a 114, and Maddie Dorrell's 137 was unused toward the team score.