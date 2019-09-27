AREA CALENDAR

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

4:30 p.m. — Odessa at Oak Grove

5 p.m. — Blue Springs at Blue Springs South

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

4 p.m. — St. Louis University High at Van Horn

5 p.m. — Olathe (Kan.) East at Blue Springs South

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Liberty/Liberty North September Slam

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Grain Valley at Carl Junction Tournament

Oak Grove at Knob Noster Tournament

8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Lee’s Summit North Invitational

8 a.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City Central Tournament

8 a.m. — William Chrisman at Platte County Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at COMO Invitational, Mizzou Aquatics Center, Columbia

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Wichita Tournament of Champions, Wichita Collegiate School

8 a.m. — Truman at Suburban North Invitational, Oak Park High School

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Gans Creek Invitational, Columbia

8 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X Invitational

9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at University of Minnesota Invitational, Minneapolis

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Friday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Zhuhai/Chengdu/WTA Wuhan/Tashkent, 5 a.m., 2:30 p.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Golf: European Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Cycling: UCI Road World Championships, 8 a.m., 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 8:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: Junior Davis Cup/Fed Cup, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: LPGA Indy Women in Tech Championship, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Golf: Champions Tour Pure Insurance Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 4 p.m., OLY (208)

• Golf: PGA Safeway Open, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NHRA: St. Louis, 5 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College soccer: Michigan at Penn State, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• College football: Duke at Virginia Tech, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College football: Brown at Harvard, 6 p.m., ESPN News (102)

• College volleyball: Georgia at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC (284)

• NHL preseason: Toronto at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., NHL (276)

• MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College football: Penn State at Maryland, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College football: San Jose State at Air Force, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College volleyball: Nebraska at Illinois, 7:30 p.m., BTN (255)

• High school football: Mater Dei at St. John’s, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL preseason: Los Angeles at Vegas, 9 p.m., NHL (276)

• College football: Arizona State at California, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

• Rugby: World Cup: Argentina vs. Tonga, 11:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Friday’s Radio

• High school football: Blue Springs at Blue Springs South, 5 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 7 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)