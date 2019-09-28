Normally it’s the seniors who shine in a homecoming game, a sort of last hurrah that marks the looming end of their high school careers.

Not for Mexico, though. In its 62-6 homecoming win against Clinton on Friday night, the juniors were the stars.

Ty Prince and Dante Billups, specifically.

“I mean, they’re both great players and we know that,” Mexico coach Steve Haag said. “Ty played quite a bit last year. Dante didn’t play as much. We just knew in the summer, seeing him work, that he was gonna be a load, and he is.”

Prince started the game with a bang, connecting with sophomore Isaiah Reams on the first play of the game for a 50-yard touchdown just 12 seconds in. The Bulldogs weren’t even supposed to start with the ball; they recovered an onside kick to start the game after winning the coin toss and deferring.

“I thought we got that momentum rolling in our favor and the kids took it, ran with it,” Haag said. “Before you know it, I think they kind of broke (Clinton).”

Mexico didn’t have to wait long to get the ball back, either. Clinton fumbled on its first snap, and junior linebacker Shannon Dorsey recovered. About three minutes later, the Bulldogs found the end zone again, this time off a 6-yard run by Billups.

The first quarter proceeded in almost the exact same fashion: Clinton would fumble on its following two drives as well, and Mexico capitalized with touchdowns.

Prince found the end zone from four yards out on a connection with junior Jesse Fennewald, Billups added another 3-yard touchdown and sophomore Quayvon Belcher returned Clinton’s first punt to the house. The Bulldogs were up 34-0 before the first quarter expired.

Mexico nearly doubled its score in the second quarter. Senior lineman Tristan Dunlap recovered a fumble in the end zone seven seconds into the period. Prince made two interceptions, which then set up a 4-yard Reams touchdown and a 20-yard Billups score on the ensuing drives.

“Isaiah Reams had a heck of a game,” Haag said. “Not a very big kid, but just running physical the last two weeks.”

Both Reams and Billups put up close to 100 yards rushing. Billups currently leads the team with just over 500 on the year.

Most of Mexico’s starters were left on the sideline for the second half in favor of younger players. With a running clock, the Bulldogs still managed to keep the Cardinals off the board until 15 seconds remaining, when Clinton senior quarterback Ben Markham connected with senior Levi Morris.

“One thing is, when you get the young guys in, one of two things is happening: either you’re losing big or you’re winning big, and we’re winning big,” Haag said. “We want to do that. We want to get those guys opportunities.”

In fact, most of Haag’s team is comprised of “younger guys.” Mexico rosters just 11 seniors, most of whom are linemen.

“The junior class and the sophomore class have quite a few people in it that are gonna contribute,” Haag said. “We really like our freshmen. The thing is, we’re really senior-heavy up front, and everybody else is underclassmen behind them.

“I think the future’s bright for Mexico.”

Next up for Mexico are two away games, first at Centralia and then at Kirksville.