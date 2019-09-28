AREA CALENDAR
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 28
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
Grain Valley at Carl Junction Tournament
Oak Grove at Knob Noster Tournament
8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Truman at Lee’s Summit North Invitational
8 a.m. — Van Horn at Kansas City Central Tournament
8 a.m. — William Chrisman at Platte County Tournament
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING
9 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at COMO Invitational, Mizzou Aquatics Center, Columbia
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Wichita Tournament of Champions, Wichita Collegiate School
8 a.m. — Truman at Suburban North Invitational, Oak Park High School
HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY
Blue Springs, Fort Osage, Grain Valley at Gans Creek Invitational, Columbia
8 a.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X Invitational
9 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at University of Minnesota Invitational, Minneapolis
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 30
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER
6:30 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Park Hill at Park Hill South High School
6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North
6:30 p.m. — Oak Park at Truman
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Raymore-Peculiar
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Park Hill
7 p.m. — Pleasant Hill at Grain Valley
7 p.m. — St. Teresa’s Academy at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar
4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Oak Grove
4 p.m. — Oak Park at William Chrisman
4:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Platte County
5 p.m. — Lafayette County vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Legacy Park
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS
4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs
4 p.m. — St. Joseph Central at Blue Springs South
4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Grandview
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF
8 a.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Seven Championships, Paradise Pointe Golf Complex
8 a.m. — Grain Valley at Suburban Small Seven Championships, Paradise Pointe Golf Complex
8 a.m. — Truman at Suburban Large Seven Championships, Hodge Park Golf Course
8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Six Championships, WinterStone Golf Course
WHAT’S ON TODAY
Today’s television/radio highlights
Saturday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Zhuhai/Chengdu/WTA Wuhan/Tashkent, 5 a.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)
• Soccer: EPL: Liverpool at Sheffield United, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Golf: European Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 7 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Soccer: Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at Paderborn, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)
• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 8:30 a.m., OLY (208)
• Soccer: EPL: Brighton & Hove at Chelsea, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN (46)
• Tennis: Junior Davis Cup/Fed Cup, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)
• College football: Texas Tech at Oklahoma, 11 a.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• College football: Evangel at Grand View, 11 a.m., KSMO 62 (10)
• College football: Northwestern at Wisconsin, 11 a.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• College football: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas, 11 a.m., ESPN (13)
• College football: Middle Tennessee at Iowa, 11 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• College football: Kansas at TCU, 11 a.m., FS1 (43)
• College football: Buffalo at Miami (Ohio), 11 a.m., ESPNU (269)
• College football: Northern Illinois at Vanderbilt, 11 a.m., SEC (284)
• Soccer: EPL: Manchester City at Everton, 11:30 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Golf: LPGA Indy Women in Tech Championship, 11:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• College football: Delaware at Pittsburgh, 11:30 a.m., FSKC-Plus (925)
• MLB: Baltimore at Boston, noon, MLB (272)
• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)
• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• Cycling: UCI Road World Championships, 1:30 p.m., OLY (208)
• NHL preseason: Chicago at Boston, 2 p.m., NHL (276)
• College football: Mississippi at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)
• College football: USC at Washington, 2:30 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• College football: Virginia at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• College football: Clemson at North Carolina, 2:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• College football: Iowa State at Baylor, 2:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College football: Minnesota at Purdue, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Charlotte, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• College football: Florida Atlantic at Charlotte, 2:30 p.m., NFL (180)
• College football: Indiana at Michigan State, 2:30 p.m., BTN (255)
• Golf: Champions Tour Pure Insurance Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)
• MLB: Cleveland at Washington, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College football: Elizabeth City State at Fayetteville State, 3 p.m., Aspire (171)
• College football: SMU at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College football: Towson at Florida, 3 p.m., SEC (284)
• Canoeing: ICF Slalom World Championships, 4:30 p.m., OLY (208)
• Golf: PGA Safeway Open, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)
• Horse racing: Breeders’ Cup Challenge Series: Super Saturday, 5 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 6 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)
• College football: Mississippi State at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College football: Connecticut at Central Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• NHL preseason: Detroit at Toronto, 6 p.m., NHL (276)
• College football: Ohio State at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., KMBC 9 (12)
• College football: Colorado State at Utah State, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN (274)
• College football: Kentucky at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m., SEC (284)
• College volleyball: Purdue at Minnesota, 7 p.m., BTN (255)
• College football: UNLV at Wyoming, 7 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 7:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Women’s college soccer: UC Irvine at BYU, 8 p.m., BYU TV (289)
• Soccer: Liga MX: Guadalajara at América, 8:55 p.m., KUKC-UNI (17)
• College football: Washington State at Utah, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLB: Milwaukee at Colorado, 9 p.m., MLB (272)
• NHL preseason: Buffalo at Pittsburgh (tape), 9 p.m., NHL (276)
• College football: UCLA at Arizona, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)
• College football: Hawaii at Nevada, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
Saturday’s Radio
• College football: Kansas at TCU, 11 a.m., WHB (810 AM)
• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 1 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• College football: Central Oklahoma at Northwest Missouri, 1:30 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)
• College football: Mississippi at Alabama, 2:30 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
• College football: Ohio State at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m., WHB (810)
• College football: Pittsburg State at Nebraska-Kearney, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)
Sunday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Zhuhai/WTA Beijing, 6 a.m., TENNIS (277)
• Motorsports: Russian Grand Prix, 6:05 a.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Golf: European Tour Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, 6:30 a.m., GOLF (27)
• Soccer: Italian Serie A: Bologna at Udinese, 7:55 a.m., ESPN News (102)
• Soccer: Bundesliga: Freiburg at Fortuna Dusseldorf, 8:30 a.m., FS1 (43)
• Running: Berlin Marathon, 10 a.m., OLY (208)
• Tennis: Junior Davis Cup/Fed Cup, 10 a.m., TENNIS (277)
• Soccer: EPL: Newcastle United at Leicester City, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN (46), Telemundo (14)
• College field hockey: Ohio State at Indiana, 11 a.m., BTN (255)
• Soccer: Liga MX: Santos Laguna at UNAM, 11:30 a.m., KUKC-UNI (17)
• NFL: New England at Buffalo, noon, KCTV 5 (3)
• NFL: Chiefs at Detroit, noon, WDAF 4 (6)
• Golf: LPGA Indy Women in Tech Championship, noon, GOLF (27)
• Women’s college soccer: Penn State at Wisconsin, noon, ESPNU (269)
• Women’s college soccer: Florida at Vanderbilt, noon, SEC (284)
• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• NHL preseason: Chicago at Eisbären Berlin, 12:30 p.m., NHL (276)
• Women’s pro soccer: NWSL: Portland at Seattle, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)
• Motorsports: NHRA: St. Louis, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)
• College volleyball: Ohio State at Michigan, 1 p.m., BTN (255)
• Motorsports: NASCAR Bank of America Royal 400, 1:30 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
• WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, 2 p.m., ESPN (13)
• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 2 p.m., FSKC (48)
• MLB: Cleveland at Washington, 2 p.m., TBS (50)
• College volleyball: Kentucky at Missouri, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• College volleyball: Texas A&M at Tennessee, 2 p.m., SEC (284)
• Tennis: ATP Zhuhai/Chengdu/WTA Beijing, 2:30 p.m., TENNIS (277)
• Golf: Champions Tour Pure Insurance Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)
• NFL: Minnesota at Chicago, 3:25 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)
• MLS: D.C. United at New York Red Bulls, 4 p.m., FS1 (43)
• Women’s college soccer: Georgia at Missouri, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)
• Golf: PGA Safeway Open, 5 p.m., GOLF (27)
• MLS: Los Angeles FC at Minnesota United, 6:30 p.m., FS1 (43)
• MLS: Portland at Sporting Kansas City, 6:30 p.m., FSKC (48), FSKC-Plus (925)
• NHL preseason: San Jose at Vegas, 7 p.m., NHL (276)
• NFL: Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)
Sunday’s Radio
• NFL: Chiefs at Detroit, noon, KCFX (101.1 FM)
• MLB: Minnesota at Royals, 2 p.m., KCSP (610 AM)
• NFL: Jacksonville at Denver, 3 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)
• NFL: Dallas at New Orleans, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)
Monday’s Television
• Tennis: ATP Tokyo/ATP-WTA Beijing, 5 a.m., TENNIS (277)
• NHL preseason: Philadelphia at Lausanne (Switzerland), 1 p.m., NHL (276)
• Soccer: EPL: Arsenal at Manchester United, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• Track & field: IAAF World Championships, 6 p.m., NBCSN (46)
• NFL: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)
• NBA preseason: Shanghai at Houston, 7 p.m., NBA (273)
Monday’s Radio
• NFL: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)