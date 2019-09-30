Boonville cross-country runners Cale Fox and Emily Gibson picked up where they left off earlier in the week during the Marshall Invitational on Saturday.

After finishing third (Gibson) and 10th (Fox) last Tuesday in the Boonville Invitational, the duo switched positions on Saturday as Fox placed sixth overall in a time of 18:34 while Gibson took ninth in a time of 24:39.

The Boonville girls cross-country team also turned in another impressive team score at Marshall by finishing second only to Marshall 15-48.

The Boonville boys cross-country team did not have enough runners to qualify as a team. In the final team standings for the boys, Warrensburg finished first with 25 points. New Franklin placed second with 96 points, followed by Smith-Cotton with 98, Kingsville 101, Odessa 102, Marshall 109 and Glasgow 118.

Boonville cross-country coach Melissa Baker said traveling to Marshall’s cross-country meet is a good mid-season race.

“The girls team once again took second place as a team,” Baker said. “The girls team was led by Emily Gibson and Rachel Massa. Rachel ran a personal record by setting a goal to run a PR at Marshall and went out and accomplished it. Rachel’s confidence has grown tremendously in the past week due to being able to run in three cross-country meets. Cale Fox continues to work hard as our senior leader for the cross-country team. He went out and ran his race. He started out fast with a goal of increasing his mile and a half time. Cale and I have discussed what his end of the year time needs to be to be competitive at districts, and I believe the beginning of his race showed that he can be competitive at the end of the season with his continued drive for success. All in all, I felt that the runners represented Boonville well, and as a team we took another step forward.”

Andrew Belardo of Warrensburg had the winning time for the boys in 17:51 while Cooper Palmer-also of Warrensburg-finished second in 18:22.

A total of 50 runners competed in the race in the boy’s division.

For the Boonville girls, Rachel Massa finished 10th overall with a personal record time of 24.47 seconds, followed by Olivia Eichelberger in 12th place in 25:07, Daylynn Baker 14th in 25:27 and Anna Thompson in 29th place in 36:06.

Tabetha Boldt of Warrensburg turned in the best time for the girls in 21:16.

Only 29 runners competed in the race for the girls.

For the New Franklin boys cross-country team, Sam Ridgeway finished 14th overall in a time of 19:26. Tyler Perkins placed 15th in 19:29 while Hayden Wiseman took 25th in 21:17, Douglass Creason 28th in 21:32 and David Brucks 29th in 21:38.

In the junior varsity meet, Logan Pierce finished second overall in a time of 25:53 while Mallori Burnett placed third in 26:06.

In the middle school meet for LSE, Will Schenck finished 10th out of 27 runners in 15:13. Ziaha Evans placed 15th overall in 15:51 while Jeremy Birk took 24th in 19:20.

For the LSE girls cross-country team, TaNaja Bledsoe finished seventh overall out of 11 runners in a time of 17:20 while Kadence Taylor placed 10th in 19:59.

LSE coach Becky Eckerle said the boys and girls had a great meet at Marshall. “This is a great course for our runners,” Eckerle said. “It is flat and fast, which is always a nice changer after our home meet. Our runners came out strong and stayed right where we wanted them. They achieved the goals they had set for themselves.”





