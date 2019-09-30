Lady Tigers explode for 19 runs in a 19-13 win over Bearcats

The Pilot Grove Tigers baseball team didn’t give up the fight after trailing Cairo 4-2 after 4 1/2 innings Friday night in Pilot Grove.

Although the Tigers had plenty of chances earlier in the ballgame against the Bearcats, the fifth inning proved to be right time as Pilot Grove rallied with three runs for a 5-4 victory.

“What an unbelievable effort from our Tigers,” said Pilot Grove coach Evan Oswald. “That was probably the best team we have faced in the last year. Cairo is a top 10 team in Class 2. We have been playing some stiffer competition recently, but just haven’t been able to get over the hump. I am so proud of the boys-not just because we got the win-but the way they battled back after Cairo went up two runs. We had tough plate appearances all night, and it eventually paid off. Cole Meisenheimer threw one heck of a ball game and once again gave us a chance to win. He was out of gas and we needed one more out. Bailey Quint came in and mowed down their last hitter to get the save. We needed a win like this to prove to the boys that we can not only compete with the bigger schools, but to beat them as well. I cannot begin to explain how excited and thrilled I was to be a part of this Tiger victory.”

The Tigers, improving to 7-3 on the season, led Cairo 2-1 after two innings before giving up the three spot in the fourth. Meanwhile, after failing to score in the bottom half of the fourth, Pilot Grove came back and set the Bearcats down in its half of the fifth. However, in the bottom half of the inning, Pilot Grove plated three more runs and then held Cairo scoreless in the sixth and seventh to get the win.

Meisenheimer picked up the win for the Tigers by striking out 10 batters while giving up four runs on seven hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings. Quint then came in and faced one batter to end the game.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Cairo 8-7, with Quint going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Dade Christy had two hits and drove in two runs while Bo Vinson added one single and one RBI and Luke Kollmeyer and Dalton Reuter each with one single.

Prewett had two hits and one RBI to lead all hitters for Cairo. Davis took the loss on the mound for the Bearcats by giving up three runs on three hits in 2 2/3 innings in relief. He also struck out five batters. Taylor started the game for Cairo and pitched 3 1/3 innings, giving up two runs on five hits and five walks while striking out seven batters.

As for the Pilot Grove Lady Tigers, they had their most explosive offensive output of the season by beating Cairo in a slugfest 19-13.

The Lady Tigers, 4-9 on the season, scored 15 of their 19 runs in the first-three innings to lead Cairo 15-3 and then added two runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings of play.

Pilot Grove coach Derek Skaggs said his team took another step in the right direction. “We played a pretty good Cairo squad and were able to put many hits in the stat line. Offensively it was our best game of the year at the plate and on the bases. We also had to fight through adversity as they put a charge on our 13 run lead in the fifth to pull within three. Our girls responded by tacking on two more up in the fifth and two in the sixth and then closed out the game defensively.”

Abby Schupp picked up the win for Pilot Grove with four strikeouts in seven innings. Schupp also gave up 13 runs-one earned-on 10 hits and six walks.

Pilot Grove also out-hit Cairo 16-10, with Sydney Bell going 3-for-4 with one double and three RBIs. Schupp had two singles and one double while Grace Phillips added a single, double and one RBI, Kaitlyn Maggard with two singles and three RBIs, Danae Lammers two singles and one RBI, Natalie Rentel with one triple and one RBI, Marci Lammers and Grace Peterson each with one single and two RBIs and Reagan McFatrich with one single and one RBI.