Just because state-ranked Palmyra held a 9-0 lead at Rusk Park on Tuesday night didn't mean the game was over.

Brookfield battled back to lose 9-8 on senior night, including leaving the game-tying run on first in the bottom of the seventh with one out.

"We've come back in the seventh inning, and we never give up," Brookfield senior outfielder Kaylie Stufflebean said. "Our main goal right now is to win a district game, and we proved to ourselves that we can go up against any team."

Palmyra, state-ranked within the top seven at the Class 2 level, left Brookfield with a different taste in its mouth compared to the prior meetings. Combined, Palmyra had posted 19 runs while just allowing just a pair the last two times these teams met.

Brookfield coach Paige Corf paid no mind to the Palmyra hype.

"We played our own game, and we didn't care who came here," Corf said. "It was evident in the first few innings that we weren't on top of things, but after that, we rallied and I'm very proud of these girls."

Brookfield hosts Schuyler County on Thursday and travels to Schuyler's tournament on Saturday.