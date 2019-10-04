THURSDAY, Oct. 3, 2019, CHS SPORTS ROUNDUP: Tennis duo took last two sets to claim title – Keithley's third-straight in Midland Empire Conference tourney. Golfers all have good days in regular-season finale. Soccer Hornets hold own against state's top-ranked Class 1 team in home loss. Softball squad sinks back below .500

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chillicothe High School seniors Hunter Keithley and Hannah Zimmerman kept Kansas City: St Pius X’s Lady Warriors from sweeping the 2019 Midland Empire Conference team and non-team girls' tennis titles Thursday.

On the SPX courts, Zimmerman and third-time MEC doubles champ Keithley came from a set down to best St. Pius X’s Kintzil Wagner/Megan Giffin 3-6, 6-2, 6-4 in the championship doubles match of the MEC Non-Team Championships.

The Lady Hornets tandem breezed through the first three rounds, including a 6-0, 6-1 semifinals win over the St Pius X entry of Aramas Pernice/Makayla Carr – Pernice the 2018 MEC singles champ and Carr part of the duo which lost in the finals to Keithley and then-partner Hannah Cypert.

The top CHS duo dropped the first set of the final to Wagner and Giffin, CHS coach Bob Long reports, putting the Kansas City private school – which already had captured the team crown during regular-season round-robin dual matches – in position to sweep all of this fall’s racket laurels. SPX’s top overall player, junior Maisie Markowitz, already had defeated teammate Leah Gehrke for the singles crown.

However, the Lady Hornets tandem pulled a Dikembe Mutombo – denying it, minus the former National Basketball Association center’s trademark wag of an index finger and side-to-side shake of the head.

After squaring the match at a set each with a confidence-boosting 6-2 triumph in the second set, Keithley and Zimmerman jumped ahead 4-1 in the deciding set, winning two deuce games, Long relates.

After a comeback from the St Pius X players left the score at 5-4 in favor of the CHS combo, Keithley held serve in the 10th game – helped immensely by two overhead putaways at the net by Zimmerman, Long praises – to close out the match with a 6-4 third-set victory.

Keithley had paired with the now-graduated Cypert for the conference doubles crown in 2017, as well.

Aside from its doubles “3-peat,” Chillicothe didn’t generate a lot of success in Thursday’s tournament, which had been postponed a day, due to threatening weather Wednesday.

Also in doubles, CHS’ regular No. 2 duo of senior Macy Cavanah and junior Delaney May, unseeded despite being 9-2 on the season, won 8-0 in the first round.

That put it up against the second seed, Savannah’s top combo of Jocelyn Kallauner and Megan Schussler. The 1-set match – only the championship semifinals and finals were best-of-3-sets format – went to the limit and beyond before the Cavanah/May tandem lost a heartbreaker in a tiebreaker – 8-9 (5).

In their initial consolation match, the CHS pair tried to fight back from a 0-4 deficit against Benton's Nos. 1 and 2 overall players, who were the third seed in doubles, but, after making things interesting, lost 5-8.

In singles, junior Megan Sisson began her day defeating a St. Joseph: Benton opponent 8-2 before falling to eventual champion Markowitz 0-8. In consolation play, Sisson, CHS’ No. 5 singles player, took on St. Joseph: Lafayette's No. 2 girl and, despite a competitive effort, lost 3-8.

Sophomore Leah Lourenco, Chillicothe’s No. 6 singles player in dual matches, faced a tough draw, being paired against Lafayette's best right off the bat. Sent to the consolation bracket with an 2-8, she lost there to St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond's No. 2 player.

CHS’ tennis Lady Hornets will begin team district tournament competition next Tuesday, hosting the winner of Monday’s Carrollton vs. Excelsior Springs match.

If the top-seeded Lady Hornets win Tuesday, they’ll host the district-championship match the following day.

GOLF

LAWSON, Mo. — CHS’ three female golfers fared well on a cooperative course Thursday, each lowering their season averages as they wrapped up their regular season and giving them a boost of confidence going into Monday’s Class 1 district tournament on their home course.

Returning to the Lawson course where she shot the best 9-holes round of her CHS career – a 37 – a year earlier, Lady Hornets junior Harlie Jones didn’t equal it or come particularly close, but still posted her second-best round of 2019 with a 41.

At the same time, new personal-bests were achieved in the much-chillier, cloudy, and damp-ground conditions by CHS’ two first-year players.

Sophomore Quincey Jessen, whose previous best 9-holes score (or its 18-holes equivalent in a tournament) had been a 62 at Marcon Sept. 25, bettered that by a half-dozen strokes with a 56.

Classmate Brooke Williams likewise markedly eclipsed her prior lowest score – a 121 over 18-holes in the Chillicothe Invitational Tournament Sept. 26 – by carding a 57.

Jones’ round shaved just a bit off her average, dropping it to 43.7 per nine, while her inexperienced teammates’ first-ever visits to the 50s had more-substantial impacts, despite it being the last regular-season outing.

Jessen’s lopped most a stroke off hers, lowering it by 0.8 to 66.1, and Williams’ round left hers at exactly 67.4 after she entered at 68.1.

With only three players, Chillicothe could not generate a low-4 team score, so there was no team competition in the match.

If healthy and with cooperative weather and course conditions, the three CHS players will have their fourth competitive outing of the fall on their home course Monday when Green Hills Golf Course serves as site of the Class 1 District 6 tournament.

A dozen schools have been assigned to the district, including Southwest Livingston, Brookfield, Hamilton: Penney, Trenton, Kirksville, Cameron, Gallatin, La Plata, Princeton, Putnam County, and Schuyler County.

The two teams with the best low-4 scores in the tourney will advance to a state-qualifying sectional tournament the following Monday, Oct. 11. So will the 15 lowest-scoring individuals (including ties for the 15th-lowest score) who are not members of the two advancing teams.

CHS’ Jones, already a 2-times state qualifier, will be extremely likely to be among the individual sectional qualifiers and could be in the hunt to be individual district champion. The player to beat figures to be Abby Boyer of Kirksville, champion of the recent Chillicothe Invitational at GHGC, but Brookfield’s Laken Sattman and possibly Demi Downey also could contend.

Although additional rain in Chillicothe is forecast as more than likely Saturday, none is predicted for Sunday and tournament day on Monday is, as of Thursday night, projected to be cool, but sunny with a high temperature near 70. Most of the tourney, however, would be played with temperatures likely ascending through the 50s and 60s from an overnight low in the low or mid 40s.

SOCCER

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — While their season record sank to .500 with a second-consecutive loss, Chillicothe’s soccer Hornets likely walked the Bob Fairchild Field pitch feeling relatively good about themselves after losing to the state’s top-ranked Class 1 team – Concordia: St. Paul Lutheran – 3-1.

The visiting Saints struck for an unassisted goal in the 11th minute and doubled their lead in the 24th before the Hornets made clear they would not be going quietly.

Getting a direct free kick opportunity on the St. Paul Lutheran half of the pitch, CHS herded multiple players into the penalty area while having junior back Dalton Ripley take the free kick.

Having scored on just such a drive from more than 50 yards away recently at Moberly, Ripley delivered a right-footed drive into the mosh pit in front of the Saints’ goal. As the ball caromed around and, according to some observers, appeared destined to enter the goal anyway, Hornets sophomore Drake Cosgrove got a final foot on it to make sure his team scored.

Cosgrove’s third goal of the season – off RIpley’s second helper – pulled Chillicothe within 2-1 in the 31st minute.

Not long before halftime, however, the Concordia boarding school’s squad picked up its third goal from a third different player to hold a 3-1 lead at intermission.

Although the visitors had several scoring threats, including one shot clanking off the right goalpost, CHS freshman fill-in goalkeeper Wyatt Brandsgaard kept the score right where it was after 40 minutes.

Brandsgaard had a laudable, 9-saves performance in the absence of sophomore Jaxon Albertson, who reportedly sustained an injury in the match at Kirksville a couple of days earlier.

Chillicothe’s soccer boys now will gear up for a critical Midland Empire Conference match, being idle until visiting Kansas City: St. Pius X next Thursday (Oct. 10). The Hornets currently lead the MEC with a 5-0 mark, while SPX has lost at least once. St. Joseph: Benton has played fewer matches than CHS, but remains unbeaten in league play, as well.

SOFTBALL

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — The softball Lady Hornets racked up eight runs in their home game against Macon, but that wasn’t nearly enough to boost their season record back into winning territory.

Smacking the ball sharply all game, Macon’s Tigerettes unleashed a 6-runs torrent in the top of the third inning of what had been a scoreless game and added on three runs in both the fourth and fifth to take a commanding 12-2 lead on their way to a 13-8 non-conference triumph over CHS (7-8).

As a result, in order to keep alive the distinction of having a final record above .500 each season of head coach Mike Jones’ 5-years tenure to date, the Lady Hornets either must win their next three games or, should they drop one of their last two regular-season contests, win the district championship, which at this point looks unlikely.

Macon eventually totaled 18 hits off three Chillicothe hurlers Thursday with first reliever Hallie Rucker absorbing the loss after entering to begin the third inning.

Offensively, highlights included senior center fielder Kennedy Corzette’s 3-for-3 game and three runs batted in for senior Abby Jones, who tossed two shutout innings as the starting pitcher before shifting to her customary shortstop post. Sophia Luetticke, Jordan Hibner, and Kirsten Dunn each scored twice for the Lady Hornets.

Facing a possible 10-runs-lead rule loss in five innings, Chillicothe avoided that with a 3-runs home half of the fifth. Another “3 spot” in the bottom of the seventh made the final score look more respectable.

“We didn’t play too bad,” coach Jones reacted, “but Macon hit the ball all day and very hard. And it mostly hit it in places we weren’t.”

The CHS softball girls are due to host St. Joseph: Bishop LeBlond on Monday (Oct. 7) in their final MEC game of the season. That’s their only action currently slated for next week, although – given the cancellation of the recently rained-out Chillicothe Invitational Tournament – it is possible arrangements might be made for a game to be added to the CHS slate.



