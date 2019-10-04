Tonight's (Friday, Oct. 4, 2019) game likely depends on CHS controlling ball and clock, avoiding turnovers, shrinking Fighting Irish playmakers' space

By PAUL STURM, C-T Sports Editor

CHILLICOTHE, Mo. — Extending their success thus far this season in tonight’s home encounter with St. Joseph’s Lafayette Fighting Irish will require the Chillicothe High School to play – and win at – the equivalent of a video game – Space Erasers.

Against a Midland Empire Conference opponent with joystick-like quickness and elusiveness at most of its “skill” positions, the Hornets (4-1, 2-1 conf.) will need to – through quick recognition and assignment soundness on defense – reduce or eliminate the space between themselves and Lafayette’s ballhandlers. Then, they’ll need the combination of getting multiple defenders to whoever gets the ball and tackling efficiently – whether individually or collectively.

If the CHS defense and kick coverage units can accomplish that – something they’ve had tremendous difficulty doing the past eight years or so – and thus restrict the number of big gains the Irish produce, while establishing clock-eating ball control on offense, the opportunity for the Hornets to add a significant victory to their 2019 resumé could materialize.

If the fleet, elusive LHS players with the pigskin repeatedly get isolated on Hornets defenders in 1-on-1 situations or, in multi-player situations, with room to juke and dart on the carpet of Bob Fairchild Field through teammates’ and opponents’ traffic, tonight’s 7 p.m. guests at Jerry Litton Memorial Stadium II will have a chance to post another in a recent series of decisive triumph over Chillicothe.

Although CHS still overwhelmingly leads the gridiron series between the schools, since 2010, the scales have tipped the other way dramatically. In the nine prior meetings this decade, the north St. Joseph squad not only has won seven – including the last two, but has posted those seven triumphs by an average margin of nearly 31 points, topped by last year’s 56-6 massacre in St. Joe. The Hornets’ meager two victories this decade were by a combined 18 points and even the excellent 2017 CHS club that might have been state-champion material lost to the Irish by 16 at home, surrendering 54 points.

Even though he has coached against Lafayette only one previous time, second-year CHS head coach Tim Rulo understands only too well the danger that lurks in green tonight.

“The biggest thing is how athletic they are,” he shared in a Wednesday interview with local media. “You could have three (defensive-play) ‘stops’ in a row, but that next play could be a 60-yards touchdown pass.”

Lafayette’s recently-gained success against Chillicothe largely has stemmed from one factor – having a multi-talented quarterback who is a huge threat when running the ball by design or in scramble mode, yet capable of delivering on-target short- and medium-range passes to teammates who then can try to win – and often have – individual showdowns with one or two would-be tacklers.

The Irish line of star quarterbacks this decade began with short, but speedy and strong, Tim Nelson, who ran for 312 yards and four scores in the LHS 45-7 blowout in 2010 that halted a streak of 15-consecutive Chillicothe conquests of the northsiders.

After D’Treal Stone’s two second-half scoring runs – including a momentum-switching 80-yarder in the middle of the third quarter one snap after the Hornets had assumed a 16-7 lead – and 187 rushing yards led a 28-16 comeback triumph the next year, Lafayette transitioned into what has been a prototypical quarterback for its style.

Beginning with three years of Drew Cortez, followed by – after a year’s interlude when the Irish starter got hurt the week before the Chillicothe game – Diego Bernard for two years and now senior Daeton McGaughy in his second year, Lafayette has had a trigger man in the 5’11”-6’2” range with well-above-average maneuverability and enough height to still survey the field from the pocket to find that target who’s isolated in a 1-on-1 situation. In the case of Cortez, while mobile, he had a strong, accurate arm as his chief weapon. Bernard was not a great downfield passer, but could hit on short routes while mainly depending on his extraordinary running ability to turn “nothing” plays into huge ones.

While not the accurate deep passer Cortez was nor the explosive running threat Bernard was, McGaughy has been a very effective mix of both. “Everything kind of centers around their quarterback,” acknowledged Rulo. Of the current signalcaller, he assessed, “Very dynamic young man. He continues to get better (at) throwing the ball.”

As a first-year starter in 2018, McGaughy, now a 6’1”, 185-pounds senior, threw for 203 yards with five touchdowns on 17-of-23 marksmanship against the Hornets, also leading the Irish with 65 rushing yards and a short score.

None of his TD tosses covered more than 30 yards and only one was longer than 11, although that was due, in part, to then-inexperienced Chillicothe’s offense surrendering the ball on the CHS end of the field multiple times on the way to five lost fumbles and three interceptions. Five Lafayette scoring drives went less than 50 yards – three fewer than 30 – and one of its other three touchdowns came on a short interception runback.

If more-seasoned CHS can sharply reduce its number of giveaways from last year’s game – something they’ve been successful at to date with only eight total lost fumbles or pickoffs, the thought process is there will be less time and more distance to do scoring damage for Lafayette to navigate.

Rulo stated simply Wednesday after practice, “We’ve got make sure to ‘play’ every play all four quarters, keep our (offensive) foot on the pedal, and keep their offense off the field as much as possible.”

Lafayette’s defense has a sharp split, physically. In its normal 3-man line, which Rulo asserts he’s not sure Lafayette won’t adjust against Chillicothe, its starting down linemen range from 225 to 295 pounds and average over 250. At the other eight spots, the premium is placed on mobility and getting numerous players to the ball to prevent big gains.

In theory, Chillicothe could make that work in its favor, if it can get enough push from its blockers to regularly produce 3- to 5-yards gains on its runs that lead to first downs.

Although far less flashy, if the Hornets do that and put up some points, especially in the first half, it could lead to a bit of frustration and overanxiety on the part of the fast-paced LHS offense and make it vulnerable to turnover-resulting mistakes.

An important ingredient in the Hornets sustaining drives and chewing up time is not having the gain the same ground twice. Much too often this season, penalties have made them do that.

Through five games, they are averaging nearly eight enforced flags against them a game for over 70 yards, although not all of those have been offense infractions.

The CHS coach says he and his staff try to raise the issue without cutting into the team’s needed aggressive mindset.

“You do both,” he told reporters.

“There’s an addressing of ‘Hey, we need to be smart about this,’ (but) the thing I’ve been most impressed with, though, is a lot of those penalties have happened – seemingly – more in the first quarter or the first half. where you’re getting used to an officiating crew or we’re figuring out what they’re calling.

“… You’ve just got to keep telling the boys, ‘You’ve got to be smart.’”

Strategically, the Lafayette “pistol” set offense will spread the field to give its runners and receivers more space in which to operate. Running back Miles Henderson, who had two of last year’s receiving scores and the “pick-6,” will get some carries out of the zone-read attack, but, as often as not or moreso, McGaughy will either keep and run off the zone read and try to fire a quick pass and hope for a big run after the catch.

While the LHS quarterback can hit an open man deep, the majority of the passes tend to be quick hitches to wide receivers, shallow crossing routes, and a variety of screens, especially wide screens to flanked receivers and “tunnel” screens that invite pass rushers in while linemen filter ahead to create a wall behind which a wide receiver cuts to get open.

“I wouldn’t say they do a lot of offensive things, but they do them well and they’re very athletic,” the Chillicothe coach evaluated the opponent, whose losses have been to Savannah and Kansas City: Cente. “When they can catch that pass and break a couple of tackles, all of a sudden what was a 5- or 6-yards ‘hitch’ (route) turns into a 30- or 40-yards gain.”

To aid Chillicothe’s upset hopes tonight, it continues to enjoy generally-good health, having experienced no major injuries that have sidelined front-line players for more than a game or part of one thus far.

Regardless of the outcome of tonight’s clash, Chillicothe has the luxury of knowing it will get 10 “bonus” points for its Class 3 District 8 seedings rating for facing a Class 4 foe.

Entering this week’s play, the Hornets actually have a slim lead over Savannah for the top spot on the district playoffs bracket with a rating of 43.25. The Savages, next week’s CHS foe, is close behind at 42.61 and Kansas City: Pembroke Hill is a strong third at 41.48.

From there, there is a huge dropoff to the current fourth-place team (Cameron) at 28.85.