With a second-place finish in Monday's district meet in Chillicothe, the Brookfield golf team will be sending its full team to Kirksville for next week's sectional.

The Bulldogs finished behind only Kirksville, shooting a 422, just eight strokes worse.

Demi Downey and Laken Sattman medaled with respective scores of 90 and 93. Downey finished third, and Sattman was fourth.

Scarlet Polson shot a 122, Carly Clarkson finished with a 125, and Mallory McCabe's 154 was unused.

Sectionals are next Monday in Kirksville.