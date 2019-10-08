The Putnam County Midgets got the best of Brookfield's softball team at Rusk Park on Monday night, 7-3.

Putnam led throughout, and a two-run double from Brookfield's Zoey Chrisman in the sixth inning allowed the Bulldogs to force a four-run game that never got any closer.

The Bulldogs finished with 11 hits, but stranded ample runners, included fruitlessly loading the bases twice.

With the loss, the Bulldogs fall to 8-11, and Putnam County advances to 17-2. The Midgets will be the top seed in Brookfield's district.

Brookfield will have played Trenton at its place by the time of this publication. The Bulldogs finish the regular season when they host Trenton on Friday.

"We've got to have more timely hits," Brookfield coach Paige Corf said. "These girls have to push balls through the infield, but we've made a lot better contact against their pitcher than we have in years past. That's a really encouraging sign in case we do meet up with them in district play. The other team was able to get in scoring position and get those runners across, and we just didn't. We have to stop digging ourselves holes in the first inning."