Although the Marceline softball team swallowed a painful loss versus Fayette last Thursday, the Tigers braced a long first inning on Monday versus Trenton and turned it around.

Monday's 15-5 victory was the opposite of Thursday's 8-6 loss -- the Tigers trailed 5-0 at home entering the bottom of the first and dominated the game from that point onward. On Thursday, the Tigers blew a 5-1 lead on the back of a pair of three-run home runs in the sixth inning.

Marceline has put itself in position to share the Lewis & Clark title if Salisbury defeats Fayette this week.

Marceline senior Baylee Jobson said that Monday night's win versus non-conference Trenton was just what her girls needed. The game lasted only five innings.

"We're telling each other to keep focused and stay up in the dugout," Jobson said. "We had a tough loss Thursday, but we came back and had a great fight tonight. We knew tonight would be tough, and we'd have to take advantage of opportunities to win. Finishing the regular season with a bunch of home games is really important for us."

The Tigers finished with just seven hits on Monday night, but were disciplined at the plate. Marceline had 11 baserunners reach first by either walking or being hit by pitch.

Marceline got things going with a big bottom of the second, and by the time the inning was over, the Tigers had taken an 8-5 lead. In that inning alone, eight Tigers reached by either getting plunked or walking.

Ciarrah Bell was the only Tiger to finish with multiple hits, recording an RBI double in the first and a two-RBI single in the second.

Marceline pitcher Savanna Kelly allowed seven total hits, but just two after the first inning.

"They got some hits in the first inning, and we gave them a couple outs," Marceline coach Todd Lowther said. "To our credit, though, it didn't bother us too much and we put some good at-bats together. After that first inning, Savanna settled down and put us in a spot to be patient and take whatever Trenton would give us."