AREA CALENDAR

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

5 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove

6:30 p.m. — Winnetonka at Grain Valley

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Oak Park at Staley High School

7 p.m. — Summit Christian Academy at Van Horn

Panther Classic

At Park Hill South High School

7 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Platte County

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Center at Van Horn

6:30 p.m. — Truman at St. Joseph Central

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Raymore-Peculiar

7 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Raytown at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Grandview

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Harrisonville at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Oak Park at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Blue Springs at Lee’s Summit West

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Lee’s Summit North

4 p.m. — Fort Osage at Belton

4 p.m. — Smithville at Grain Valley

4:30 p.m. — Excelsior Springs at Oak Grove

6 p.m. — Truman vs. St. Joseph Central at Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs South, Raymore-Peculiar, Smithville, Sedalia Smith-Cotton at Blue Springs Family YMCA

4 p.m. — Grain Valley vs. Platte County at Platte County YMCA

4 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, St. Joseph Central at Missouri Western State University, St. Joseph

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Class 2 District 13 Tournament

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs South

Class 2 District 14 Tournament

4 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. St. Teresa’s Academy at Plaza Tennis Center

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs

Class 2 District 15 Tournament

4 p.m. — Fort Osage-North Kansas City winner at Liberty

Class 1 District 14 Tournament

4 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — Oak Grove at Excelsior Springs Invitational

4 p.m. — Van Horn at Barstow Invitational

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

6:30 p.m. — Truman at Liberty North

7 p.m. — Bishop Ward vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

Panther Classic

At Park Hill South High School

7 p.m. — Fort Osage vs. Park Hill South

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage

4:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at St. Pius X

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North, Lee’s Summit West, Rockhurst at Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

Class 2 District 14 Tournament

4 p.m. — Championship

Class 2 District 15 Tournament

4 p.m. — Championship

Class 1 District 14 Tournament

4 p.m. — Championship

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — Fort Osage, William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Seven Championships, Osage Trail Middle School

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Tuesday’s Television

• Gymnastics: FIG World Championships, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN (Comcast 46)

• NBA preseason: Houston vs. Toronto (at Tokyo), 9 a.m., NBA (273)

• Tennis: ATP Shanghai/WTA Tianjin, 9:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: Ladies European Tour Hero Women’s Indian Open, 10 a.m., GOLF (27)

• Gymnastics: FIG Trampoline World Cup, 2 p.m., OLY (208)

• MLB playoffs: ALDS: Houston at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NBA preseason: Dallas vs. Oklahoma City (at Tulsa), 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• WNBA Finals: Washington at Connecticut, 7 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• MLB playoffs: ALDS: New York Yankees at Minnesota (if necessary), 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL: San Jose at Nashville, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Championships, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• NBA preseason: Denver at Portland, 9:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Rugby: World Cup: United States vs. Argentina, 11:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Tuesday’s Radio

• MLB playoffs: ALDS: Houston at Tampa Bay, 3 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• MLB playoffs: ALDS: New York Yankees at Minnesota (if necessary), 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)