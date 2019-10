The Brookfield softball team travelled to face a quality Trenton team on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs fell, 12-2 in six innings, to finish their regular season 8-12.

Ella Daugherity finished 2-2 with a walk and a run batted in. The Bulldogs finished with five hits in total, and scored one run in both the fifth and six inning.

The Bulldogs open district play versus 6-11 South Harrison in Trenton on Wednesday at 5 p.m.