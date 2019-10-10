The Marceline girls' golf team participated in its Class 1 District 5 meet on Tuesday at Indian Foothills Golf Course in Marshall.

Madison Gerdes finished 12th with a 105-stroke round, and Tess Sheerman shot a 109 to finish 19th. With the outcome, both will be advancing individually to the sectional meet in Kirksville on Monday.

Kenzee Gladbach shot a 126, and Abbey Wright shot a 143. Marceline finished eight of nine teams with a team score of 483. Centralia and Palmyra finished first and second, and will send their entire teams to sectionals.