JOPLIN — The Neosho Lady Wildcats were eliminated from the postseason with a 5-2 loss Monday in the Class 2, District 11 tournament against Carl Junction.

No. 1 doubles Sarah Werner and Michelle Lindsay and No. 5 singles Samantha Ortiz won their respective matches, but the Lady Bulldogs won two doubles and three singles matches to reach their five quota for the overall victory.

Werner-Lindsay defeated Abigail Hodson-Shirley Sherwood 8-5 and Ortiz defeated Mariah Barnett 6-1, 6-2.

No. 2 doubles Emily Mitchell and Gabrielle McCauley lost 8-1 to Taylor Storm and Madeline Blackford and No. 3 Ortiz and Emily Galbraith lost 8-3 to Barnett and Hannah Clinage.

No. 2 Mitchell lost 6-4, 6-0 against Storm, No. 4 McCauley lost 6-0, 6-0 to Sherwood, and No. 6 Galbraith lost 6-2, 6-2 against Clinage.

Carl Junction improved to 6-6 entering the Lady Bulldogs’ semifinal match against Webb City and Neosho’s season ended at 2-13 overall.

Meanwhile, individual Neosho players compete Friday in the Class 2, District 11 tournament at Carthage, their chance to keep their season alive and to advance to sectionals.

In the final action of the regular season last Friday at the Thomas Jefferson Invitational, No. 1 Werner-Lindsay won the consolation championship after victories against Webb City and North Kansas City and No. 2 Ortiz-Galbraith placed fourth after winning their opening match but losing their next two.