AREA CALENDAR

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Indy Fuel at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

Lee’s Summit North at St. Thomas Aquinas Tournament

Truman at Columbia Rock Bridge Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

8 a.m. — Lee’s Summit North at DeSoto (Kan.) Tournament

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Lafayette County Tournament, Higginsville

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

11:30 a.m. — Grain Valley at Platte County Invitational, Platte County Community Center North

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS TENNIS

9 a.m. — Blue Springs South at Class 2 District 13 Individual Tournament, Rock Bridge High School, Columbia

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

8 a.m. — Truman at Suburban Large Seven Championships, Liberty North High School

8:15 a.m. — Grain Valley at Suburban Small Seven Championships, Jesse James Park, Kearney

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Six Championships, Lee’s Summit North High School

9 a.m. — Oak Grove at Missouri River Valley Conference Championships, Lexington

9:15 a.m. — Van Horn, St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Kearney Invitational, Jesse James Park, Kearney

MONDAY, OCTOBER 14

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit West at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Belton at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Van Horn

7 p.m. — Kearney at Blue Springs

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

4 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage

4 p.m. — Park Hill South at Grain Valley

4 p.m. — Staley at Lee’s Summit North

4:30 p.m. — William Chrisman vs. Truman at Adair Park

4:30 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Summit Christian Academy at Hitt Park

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Odessa

7 p.m. — Raytown at Truman

7 p.m. — Maryville at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS GOLF

8:30 a.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Grain Valley, Lee’s Summit North at Class 2 Sectional 4 Tournament, WinterStone Golf Course

WHAT’S ON TODAY

This weekend’s television/radio highlights

(see separate listing for college football)

Saturday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Italian Open, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Rugby: World Cup: Ireland vs. Samoa, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Tennis: ATP Shanghai semifinals, 7 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Rugby: World Cup: New Zealand at Italy, 8 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Championships, 9 a.m., 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• Motorsports: IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: Petit Le Mans, 11 a.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Triathlon: Ironman World Championship, 11 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: Champions Tour SAS Championship, 12:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: Talladega, 12:30 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Tennis: USTA Pro Circuit: Fairfield, Calif., 1 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Golf: PGA Houston Open, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLB playoffs: NLCS: Washington at St. Louis, 3 p.m., TBS (50)

• Motorsports: IMSA Weathertech Sportscar Championship: Petit Le Mans, 4:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NHL: St. Louis at Montreal, 6 p.m., FSKC (48), NHL (276)

• MLB playoffs: ALCS: New York Yankees at Houston, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• College volleyball: Ohio State at Penn State, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• NBA preseason: Phoenix at Portland, 7 p.m., NBA (273)

• Women’s college soccer: Pacific at BYU, 8 p.m., BYU TV (289)

Saturday’s Radio

• MLB playoffs: NLCS: Washington at St. Louis, 3 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NHL: St. Louis at Montreal, 6 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)

• MLB playoffs: ALCS: New York Yankees at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

Sunday’s Television

• Golf: European Tour Italian Open, 5:30 a.m., GOLF (Comcast 27)

• Rugby: World Cup: Japan vs. Scotland, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Motorsports: Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix, 6 a.m., ESPN News (102)

• Tennis: ATP Shanghai doubles final, 7 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Running: Chicago Marathon, 7 a.m., OLY (208)

• Rugby: World Cup: U.S. vs. Tonga, 8 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• NFL: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay (from London), 8:30 a.m., NFL (180)

• Tennis: ATP Shanghai/WTA Tianjin singles finals, 7 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• Running: Chicago Marathon, 10 a.m., NBCSN (46)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Championships, 11 a.m., 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• College field hockey: Iowa at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN (255)

• College volleyball: Florida State at North Carolina, 11 a.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• NFL: Houston at Chiefs, noon, KCTV 5 (3)

• College volleyball: Yale at Princeton, noon, ESPNU (269)

• College volleyball: Florida at Texas A&M, noon, SEC (284)

• Golf: Champions Tour SAS Championship, 12:30 p.m., GOLF (27)

• Motorsports: NASCAR 1000Bulbs.com 500 (Talladega), 1 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• College volleyball: Michigan at Nebraska, 1 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• Motorsports: NHRA Charlotte, 1 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college soccer: Kansas at Texas Tech, 1 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Women’s college soccer: Baylor at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College field hockey: Northwestern at Rutgers, 1 p.m., BTN (255)

• Tennis: USTA Pro Circuit: Fairfield, Calif., 1 p.m., TENNIS (277)

• Soccer: UEFA European Qualifier: Wales at Croatia, 1:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• College soccer: Michigan at Indiana, 2 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA preseason: Cleveland at Boston, 2 p.m., NBA (273)

• College hockey: Air Force at Notre Dame, 2 p.m., NHL (276)

• Women’s college soccer: Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 2 p.m., SEC (284)

• NFL: San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams, 3 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• Golf: PGA Houston Open, 3 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College volleyball: UCLA at Colorado, 3 p.m., ESPN2 (29)

• College volleyball: Minnesota at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., BTN (255)

• NFL: Dallas at New York Jets, 3:25 p.m., KCTV 5 (3)

• Women’s college soccer: Texas A&M at Auburn, 4 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA preseason: Milwaukee at Washington, 5 p.m., NBA (273)

• Rodeo: PBR Greensboro Invitational, 5 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College Tennis: ITA All-American Championship, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NHL: Pittsburgh at Winnipeg, 6 p.m., NHL (276)

• MLB playoffs: ALCS: New York Yankees at Houston, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NFL: Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:20 p.m., KSHB 41 (8)

• Gymnastics: FIG World Championships, 10 p.m., NBCSN (46)

Sunday’s Radio

• NFL: Carolina vs. Tampa Bay (from London), 8:30 a.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• NFL: Houston at Chiefs, noon, KCFX (101.1 FM)

• Motorsports: NASCAR 1000Bulbs.com 500 (Talladega), ESPN KC (94.5 FM, 1510 AM)

• MLB playoffs: ALCS: New York Yankees at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)

• NFL: Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:20 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

Monday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Stockholm/Antwerp/WTA Moscow/Luxembourg, 7:30 a.m., TENNIS (277)

• NHL: St. Louis at New York Islanders, noon, FSKC (48)

• Running: INEOS 1:59 Challenge Marathon, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Golf: Senior LPGA Championship, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College soccer: Georgetown at Maryland, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NFL: Detroit at Green Bay, 7 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB playoffs: NLCS: St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m., TBS (50)

• NHL: Edmonton at Chicago, 7:30 p.m., NHL (276)

Monday’s Radio

• NHL: St. Louis at New York Islanders, noon, KCWJ (1030 AM)

• NFL: Detroit at Green Bay, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• MLB playoffs: NLCS: St. Louis at Washington, 7 p.m., ESPN KC (94.5 FM)