All signs indicate that Truman State University junior Reed McBroom is the next in a long line of elite Division II linebackers for the Truman State University Bulldogs.

McBroom, a 2016 Brookfield grad, earned GLVC (Great Lakes Valley Conference) Defensive Player of the Week honors after a two sack, nine tackle performance at Quincy on Sep. 28.

Through Truman's Oct. 5 rout of Southwest Baptist, McBroom has recorded 25 tackles.

"I was trying to make a name for myself anywhere I could, and my responsibility as a special teams guy and a young linebacker was to buy in and know what's going on," McBroom said. "I think that being a linebacker is one of the positions that requires some of the most preparation, and having to be that prepared forces you to become a leader.

"That's the biggest difference from rural Missouri high school ball to college football -- you have to know what the offense is trying to do to you before you can even think about all the possible scenarios that can unfold. It takes a lot of time outside of practice to understand tendencies and be ready to play."

McBroom began his career by redshirting the 2016 season. In 2017, as a redshirt freshman, he played in all 11 games and recorded 22 tackles as a special teams specialist.

Bulldog head coach Greg Nesbitt, with a defensive pedigree himself, liked what he saw enough to give McBroom major time in the middle of the defense.

"He's on the verge of going from being a very, very good player to being a great player," Nesbitt said. "He's smart, he's tough, he's highly competitive, and he doesn't repeat mistakes. As we're speaking, he's really evolving into one of the leaders on a really veteran defense. This defense has its share of alphas, and his development shows that he's right there. It's been a battle of patience, and I'm sure there are times in years past he thought he was ready. The way he prepares himself is like an NFL player, and that enhances his utilizing his strength and speed.

"You could put a hundred guys in a room and get a hundred different responses on what leadership is, but I've learned through the years that kids respond best when it comes by example. That's what Reed does. He's not the most vocal, but when he speaks, everybody listens. He's black-and-white: you're either competing and giving effort or you're not. He doesn't mind picking his spots when it comes to accountability."

Since beginning his redshirt freshman season, McBroom has put on some muscle. According to the program, he is now listed as 5'10", 223 pounds. Entering Truman, McBroom was fresh off of a nasty knee injury.

Long-time Brookfield defensive coordinator Dave Shaw, now retired, said that the grit in the weightroom was always one of McBroom's trademark characteristics, and was crucial to his return to playing form.

"I've known Reed since his was born, and I watched him grow up," Shaw said. "The amount of work that he would put in, not just athletically, but also in the classroom, was probably abnormal. He's just a class-act young man. He was just one of those kids, as long as you tell him what time the bus leaves, you have a chance to be successful.

"He knows the game of football isn't predicated upon one or two guys, and he's understood that from a young age. He's as hard-nosed as any kid I've ever seen grow up. He'll hit you as hard as he can, he'll help you up, and he'll be there the next play. He's going to go far in life with that same mentality."

For the first time since 2001, Truman cracked the AFCA Division II rankings. With a decimation of Southwest Baptist on Oct. 5, the Bulldogs advanced to 5-0 and were placed 24th nationally.

It would be no understatement for the fanbase to claim that McBroom has played a massive role in the program's success.

He himself, however, is just keeping his nose the grindstone. That's all he knows how to do.

"We just want to win a championship," McBroom said. "We've been at the top or close to the top of (the GLVC) for the past half-decade. We're loaded with guys all around me, and we're ready. We want to be a dominant defense. Iron sharpens iron, and these guys all give us constant reminders of how good we can really be. My goal right now is to be that guy, as well."