Horseshoe capsule

Marceline football (6-1)

This week: at Westran (2-5)

Last week: 47-12 victory vs. Salisbury

Take: Although Westran is down, heading to Huntsville also presents a challenge for the Tigers. Westran has not allowed fewer than 20 points since its opening game of the season.

Brookfield football (2-5)

This week: vs. South Shelby (2-5)

Last week: 36-22 loss at Macon

Take: Brookfield swallowed a tough defeat in Macon last Friday, but the Bulldogs posted their second-most points of the season. Meanwhile, South Shelby's only wins came in the first two weeks of the season, and the Cardinals have scored 20 total points in their past four games.

Marceline softball (18-4)

This week: district opener v. winner of Trenton and Milan, Thursday, 6:30 p.m. in Trenton

Last week: defeated Trenton, Knox County

Take: The Tigers will likely face Trenton on Thursday evening, a team they defeated in Marceline just last week. However, the two-seed Tigers will have a test on their hands playing what could essentially be a home game for the district host.

Brookfield softball (8-13)

This week: district opener v. South Harrison (6-12), Wednesday, 5 p.m. in Trenton

Last week: lost to Putnam County, Trenton, Salisbury

Take: Brookfield's had a rough go of things in the past couple of weeks, but enter district play facing a very beatable opponent. The Bulldogs defeated South Harrison in late September in a tournament in Trenton.

Brookfield golf

Take: Laken Sattman and Demi Downey head for Nixa on Monday for the Class 1 state tournament coming off of a quality performance in Kirksville's sectional meet. Sattman finished third and Downey tied for fourth, and both have legitimate aspirations at the state event.

Marceline golf

Take: Madison Gerdes advances to her first state meet with a 13th place finish in Kirksville's sectional on Monday.

Brookfield volleyball (0-20-2)

Last week: two-set loss to Hannibal

Take: By the time of this publication, Brookfield will yet again have played a larger school by hosting Mexico on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs, still seeking their first win, finish with three of their four final games at home.

Linn County softball (7-9)

This week: district opener, Thursday, 6:15 p.m. in Brunswick

Last week: defeated Milan, Bucklin/Macon County

Take: The Mustangs have been rolling and have a chance to carry that momentum into the postseason.

Bucklin/Macon County softball (0-13)

This week: district opener v. Hale, Wednesday, 6:15 p.m. in Brunswick

Last week: lost to Atlanta, Linn County, Hale

Meadville softball (4-8)

This week: district opener v. Bevier, Wednesday, 5 p.m. in Brunswick

Last week: lost to La Plata