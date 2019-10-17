The Brookfield football team seeks its third win on Friday night when South Shelby comes to town. The Cardinals, also entering 2-5, have not won since their opening two games at Bowling Green and Putnam County.

In the past four games, South Shelby has scored just 20 total points while allowing 124, although the past month has been an absolute Clarence Cannon gauntlet for the Cardinals (Palmyra, Clark County, Monroe City, Centralia).

In last week's game versus Centralia, the Cardinals posted -5 yards rushing a week after exploding for 289 versus Monroe City.

Senior quarterback Daniel Burke does everything for the Cardinal offense. His 128 carries is 60 more than the second-highest tally for South Shelby, and he has accrued nearly 800 yards. He is 31-84 passing on the season for an additional 400 yards.

"I think if they had their choice, they'd run the ball every play, but they have been forced into some situations where they have no choice but to pass," Brookfield head coach Scott Stevens said. "The kid can do some really good things, and their run game all starts with the quarterback spot. It's not like trying to contain Brock Wood, we definitely have to keep him from getting out into space."

Junior back Marcus Wiseman is the Cardinals' only other rusher with more than 100 yards. He has toted the skin 68 times for 210 yards on the season.

South Shelby's best player is senior middle linebacker Cason Wilt. He leads the team in tackles by a huge margin, having recorded 59 solo and 18 assisted on the season. Wilt has also recorded 16 tackles for loss.

"They do a lot of good things defensively, and they'll show a lot of different looks," Stevens said. "It all starts with Wilt, and he's arguably the best defensive player in our conference. He's a guy that can definitely slow down an offense just by himself.

"We feel like our guys are locked on, and our guys have figured out some of the option stuff we want to do."