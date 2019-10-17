To call it a down year for Westran's football team would be stating it mildly.

The Hornets enter Friday night's game in always-hostile Huntsville versus Marceline with a 2-5 record and wins versus only one-win teams Salisbury in week one and Schuyler County last week.

Westran is young up front with a great deal of its playmakers lost to graduation last year. The Hornets transitioned to a freshman quarterback, Austin Dean, a few weeks ago.

Junior back Kolby Dale has been the impetus of Westran's offense thus far in the season. He has recorded 109 carries for 807 yards and is the only Hornet with more than 150 yards rushing.

"Our formations and alignments will be key to putting them in some bad positions, and we've prepped really well for that this week," Marceline head coach Mark Ross said. "Their youth is something we can definitely capitalize on. They do a lot of different things on offense, but what it really comes down to is stopping their inside zone."