The Pilot Grove softball team had No. 2 Harrisburg on the ropes while leading 10-7 after 6 1/2 innings Thursday night in the semifinal round of the Class 1 District 6 Tournament in Fayette.

However in the bottom of the seventh, the Lady Bulldogs put on their rally caps and scored four runs for a 11-10 victory.

While the loss closed out Pilot Grove’s season at 8-13, head coach Derek Skaggs said the girls went down in a tough battle with a great atmosphere.

“We held them off all game with our offensive production at the plate,” Skaggs said. “Harrisburg managed to stay close enough throughout to give themselves a chance in the end and they just took advantage of some big moments. Doesn’t take away from how much pride and progression our girls showed and achieved all season. This was a tough one for our seniors to go out on for sure. We just wish the best to our seniors in all of their endeavors in their next chapter.”

Up until the seventh, the Lady Tigers did everything right against Harrisburg. Pilot Grove led 4-1 after one, 5-4 after two, 7-4 after three and 9-7 after five. However, after adding another run in the top half of the sixth to go up 10-7, the Lady Tigers couldn’t seem to get out of the inning in the seventh while giving up four runs for the loss.

Combs picked up the complete-game victory for Harrisburg while Abby Schupp took the loss for Pilot Grove. Combs gave up 10 runs on 13 hits and two walks while striking out three. Schupp, meanwhile, surrendered 11 runs on seven hits and five walks while striking out three batters.

Combs also single, tripled and drove in three runs to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Starbuck added two singles and two RBIs while Fischer had one single and two RBIs, Guidry one single and one RBI, Murray one single and Griggs with two RBIs.

For Pilot Grove, Abby Schupp went 3-for-4 with one RBI. Reagan McFatrich finished the game with a double, triple and three RBIs while Danae Lammers added two singles and two RBIs, Grace Phillips with two singles, Natalie Rentel one triple and one RBI, Sydney Bell one double, Marci Lammers one single and two RBIs and Kaitlyn Maggard with one single.



