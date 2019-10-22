Brookfield volleyball had a rough go of things on its senior night, falling to Marshall (17-8-2) in straight sets, 25-4, 25-7, on Tuesday night.

Twelve seniors were honored in Tuesday's final home game for Brookfield.

The Bulldogs struggled on services, allowing nearly 40 percent of the Owls' points on aces, and Marshall 6'1" junior Emma Schulte controlled the net all evening.

The Bulldogs seniors feel like their program is headed in the correct direction, despite remaining winless on the year.

"When I first started as a freshman, we were totally lost," Brookfield senior hitter Kaylee Sportsman said. "We play against girls who have been playing this game since they were in elementary. It's difficult to do, because almost everything is trial and error. We're learning as we go, and we play against girls who live for volleyball.

"We will do a lot of work for districts, but we love competition that's better than us."

Brookfield finishes its regular season Thursday when the Bulldogs head for Kirksville. The Tigers beat Brookfield in straight sets earlier in the year.

On Monday, Brookfield opens district play versus Concordia's St. Paul Lutheran in Richmond. Lutheran will be seeded second with a 14-13-2 record, and Brookfield will be seeded seventh.

"I'll miss these seniors a lot," Brookfield coach Jaclyn Burns said. "We've got a group that plays better when they're being goofy, and that's kind of been their motto. They care about each other, and they care about the future of this program. Overall, these girls give the younger girls an idea of what sticking together looks like, and that's huge for us."