MISSOURI HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STATE RANKINGS
Statewide high school football rankings, as compiled by a 9-member panel of sportswriters and broadcasters. First-place votes in parentheses. Panel is made up of Dion Clisso, PrepsKC; Cody Thorn, The Platte County Citizen; Dave Kvidahl, STLHighschoolsports.com; Tom Rackers, Jefferson City News-Tribune; Chris Parker, Ozone Sports; Brandon Zenner, The St. Joseph News-Press; J.B. Connoley, KRES radio; Matt King, The Daily Journal; Jason Peake, The Joplin Globe.
CLASS 6
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. DeSmet (9), 8-0, 90, 1
2. Liberty North, 8-0, 77, T3
3. Joplin, 8-0, 76, T3
4. CBC, 6-2, 60, 2
5. Francis Howell, 7-1, 51, 6
6. Raymore-Peculiar, 6-2, 49, 7
7. Park Hill, 6-2, 37, 5
8. Blue Springs, 5-3, 25, 10
9. Marquette, 7-1, 15, 8
10. Rockhurst, 5-3, 10, NR
Dropped out: No. 9 Lee’s Summit North.
Also receiving votes: Fort Zumwalt West (6-2), 5.
CLASS 5
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Fort Zumwalt North (9), 8-0, 90, 1
2. Jackson, 8-0, 81, 2
3. Chaminade, 6-2, 67, 3
4. Eureka, 7-1, 57, 5
5. Carthage, 6-2, 56, 4
6. North Kansas City, 8-0, 48, 6
7. Staley, 6-2, 41, 7
8. Raytown, 6-2, 28, 9
9. McCluer North, 6-2, 14, 8
10. Battle, 5-3, 12, 10
Also receiving votes: Waynesville (5-3), 1.
CLASS 4
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Ladue (9), 8-0, 90, 1
2. Webb City, 7-1, 78, 2
3. Camdenton, 8-0, 75, 3
4. West Plains, 7-1, 63, 4
5. Platte County, 6-2, 52, 5
6. Smithville, 7-1, 43, 6
7. Jefferson City Helias, 8-0, 35, 7
8. Lebanon, 6-2, 28, 8
9. Bolivar, 8-0, 22, 10
10. Farmington, 6-2, 4, NR
Dropped out: No. 9 MICDS.
Also receiving votes: Grain Valley (5-3), 2; MICDS (5-3), 2; Warrensburg (6-2), 1.
CLASS 3
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Blair Oaks (9), 8-0, 90, 1
2. Odessa, 8-0, 81, 2
3. Mt. Vernon, 8-0, 71, 4
4. Trinity Catholic, 5-3, 58, 3
5. Kennett, 8-0, 57, 5
6. St. Charles West, 7-1, 47, 6
7. Center, 7-1, 30, 9
8. St. Clair, 8-0, 19, NR
9. Cassville, 7-1, 17, NR
10. Savannah, 6-2, 11, 10
Dropped out: No. 7 Boonville, No. 8 Lutheran St. Charles.
Also receiving votes: Boonville (6-2), 10; Lutheran St. Charles (6-2), 4.
CLASS 2
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lutheran North (7), 7-0, 88, 2
2. Lathrop, 8-0, 76, 3
3. Maryville (2), 6-1, 75, 4
4. Centralia, 8-0, 63, 5
5. Ava, 8-0, 57, 6
6. Clark County, 7-1, 46, 7
7. Lamar, 6-2, 31, 8
8. Summit Christian Academy, 8-0, 25, 9
9. Palmyra, 6-2, 15, 10
10. Fair Grove, 8-0, 14, NR
Dropped out: No. 1 Cardinal Ritter.
Also receiving votes: Knob Noster (6-2), 3; Hallsville (6-2), 1; Lafayette County (6-2), 1.
CLASS 1
Rank, team, Rec., Pts., LW
1. Lincoln (9), 8-0, 90, 1
2. Pierce City, 8-0, 80, 2
3. Thayer, 7-1, 71, 3
4. Mid Buchanan, 7-1, 62, 4
5. Hayti, 7-1, 54, 5
6. Valle Catholic, 7-1, 47, 6
7. Marceline, 7-1, 33, 7
8. Miller, 7-1, 24, 8
9. Adrian, 7-1, 18, 9
10. South Harrison, 8-0, 12, 10
Also receiving votes: Scotland County (7-1), 3; Gallatin (7-1), 1.