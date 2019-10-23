AREA CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Park Hill at Blue Springs

6:30 p.m. — Raymore-Peculiar at Blue Springs South

6:30 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Lee’s Summit West

6:30 p.m. — Van Horn at Truman

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 4 Sectional Playoffs

4 p.m. — Truman at Blue Springs South

Class 3 Sectional Playoffs

6 p.m. — Oak Grove at Nevada

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m. — Fort Osage at Lee’s Summit North

7 p.m. — Winnetonka at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Harrisonville

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Truman, William Chrisman, Liberty North, Savannah at Henley Aquatic Center

HIGH SCHOOL CROSS COUNTRY

4 p.m. — Oak Grove, Van Horn at Spartan Invitational, Richmond Middle School

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Fort Osage at Ruskin

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Platte County

6:30 p.m. — Belton at William Chrisman

7 p.m. — Cristo Rey vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

7 p.m. — Kansas City (Kan.) Bishop Ward at Van Horn

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m. — Kansas City (Kan.) Bishop Ward at Van Horn

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown South

7 p.m. — Liberty at Truman

7 p.m. — Ruskin at William Chrisman

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

5 p.m. — Blue Springs vs. Platte County at Platte County YMCA

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Toledo Walleye at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m. — Blue Springs at Park Hill

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Blue Springs South

7 p.m. — Ruskin at Fort Osage

7 p.m. — Grain Valley at Raytown South

7 p.m. — Warrensburg at Oak Grove

7 p.m. — Clinton vs. St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Lee’s Summit North High School

7 p.m. — Truman at Lee’s Summit

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Pembroke Hill

7 p.m. — William Chrisman at Belton

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

4:30 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Rockhurst

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Basel/Vienna/WTA Elite Trophy Shuhai, 6 a.m., 4:30 p.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Chelsea at Ajax, 11:55 a.m., TNT (51)

• Soccer: UEFA Champions League: Borussia Dortmund at Internazionale, 2 p.m., TNT (51)

• College volleyball: Rutgers at Ohio State, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• MLS Cup Playoffs: Toronto FC at New York City FC, 6 p.m., FS1 (43)

• College volleyball: Kansas at Kansas State, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Boston at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB World Series: Washington at Houston, 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• NHL: Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix: Skate America, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• College volleyball: Illinois at Penn State, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• College volleyball: LSU at Kentucky, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• NBA: Oklahoma City at Utah, 8 p.m., FSKC (48)

• College volleyball: Mississippi at Georgia, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Denver at Portland, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA ZOZO Championship, 9 p.m., GOLF (27)

• MLS Cup Playoffs: Real Salt Lake at Seattle, 9 p.m., FS1 (43)

• Women’s college soccer: Pepperdine at Santa Clara, 9 p.m., ESPNU (269)

Wednesday’s Radio

• MLB World Series: Washington at Houston, 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)