Once again, Marceline's softball team took a little time to get its bearings offensively, but once it did, it exploded.

The Tigers defeated East Buchanan in Gower on Wednesday night, 16-3, to advance to the team's first-ever state quarterfinal. Marceline's seniors finally got over the hump after the program's third appearance in the sectional game during their tenure, and the fourth in Marceline's history. The Tiger seniors lost last season to Father Tolton, and as freshman, they lost to Trenton.

"It's big to be able to win this game since we've been here so many times," Marceline senior third baseman and leadoff hitter Kenzie Stahl said. "Our team just came together, and we've just kept our momentum rolling. That's huge.

"We have some of the best hitters. If the top of our lineup isn't hitting, the bottom of the lineup picks it up. We've limited errors, and that's gotten us where we need to be."

The game lasted five innings and was called on mercy rule after the Tigers' offense went ballistic in the top of the fifth.

Marceline wrecked a compelling game in the top of what proved to be final inning, scoring 11 runs. After the first five batters of the game were retired, the Tigers opened scoring in the top of the second. Junior second baseman Maisie Billups walked with two outs, and in the following at-bat, East Buchanan's second baseman botched a Savanna Kelly fly ball, allowing Billups to score. East Buchanan answered with a run of its own in the bottom of the inning.

Both teams tacked on a second run in the third inning, tying the score at two runs apiece entering the fourth. Billups hit a sacrifice fly to score senior centerfielder Abbey Kussman in the top of the frame.

Marceline senior shortstop Baylee Jobson slapped a two-run double into right center in the top of the fourth, and sophomore first baseman Jenna Elam pushed her across home with a double of her own.

The Bulldogs got it going with two outs in the bottom of the inning, but a baserunning error on a past ball with the bases loaded held them to just one run.

The bottom of the fourth would be the last time East Buchanan had runners in scoring position on the season.

The top of the fifth was an absolute carousel for the Tigers. Seventeen Tigers appeared at the plate in the inning, and they recorded eight of their 13 hits in the inning. East Buchanan also committed four of their six errors in the inning. Remarkably, when the inning finally did come to a close, it marked the third time on the evening that Marceline left the bases loaded.

"We didn't take very good swings early," Marceline coach Todd Lowther said. "I don't know if we were trying to do too much, but we were helping her out a little bit. From the third inning on, we stopped chasing and forced her to throw more strikes. Everyone started hitting the ball, and (East Buchanan) made some mistakes that we could capitalize upon.

"Savanna did a great job of keeping the ball down and keeping it off the plate. She's pitched pretty well here the past couple of games."

As the defensive impetus, Kelly allowed eight hits and the defense behind her committed three errors.

Every Tiger to appear recorded at least one hit on Wednesday night, and Abbey Kussman, Ciarrah Bell, Elam, and Kelly all had a pair.

Shockingly, Lafayette County (Higginsville) defeated Penney contemporaneously with Marceline's game, 9-6. The Tigers will host the Huskers on Saturday. Penney entered the game undefeated, and had topped Marceline earlier in the season. Lafayette County entered the game 10-10. Marceline will host the quarterfinal game at a time yet to be determined.

East Buchanan coach Lindee Horn said that Wednesday night's game will be good for her program in the future. The Bulldogs roster three combined upper-classmen.

"Marceline started hitting the ball, and we knew they were going to," Horn said. "It was hard for us to get ourselves out of that hole. My pitcher (junior Erin McPike) did a great job early on, and she battled even later on. We haven't won a district championship here in 17 years, so that goes a long way for us.

"I know that Marceline has a lot of experience in this type of game, and that paid off for them. We want to do that."