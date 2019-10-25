After giving the home fans something to get excited about on Friday's senior night, Brookfield had a rough time.

Clark County toppled Brookfield, 39-6, in the final regular-season game of 2019.

The Bulldogs enter district play 2-7, and the Indians improve to 8-1, having only lost to Centralia.

"Hats off to Clark County," Brookfield coach Scott Stevens said. "They're a very physical football team, and there's a reason that they're the top seed in their district. They played a tough-nosed game, and they handled us up front and got great penetration. We had a couple of big plays, but we have to make sure that we capitalize on those."

After forcing punts to close both of the Indians' first two drives, Brookfield lost a fumble in its own territory in the middle of the first quarter. Electric Clark County speedster Caleb Lapsley scored his first of four touchdowns on the following play.

On the ensuing kickoff, Bulldog junior Dawson Baker rumbled for an 80-yard score keyed by a huge block from Jeremy Williams, playing in his final-ever game at Burlington Field.

With the game tied at 6-6, Clark County then took a kickoff of its own back to the house immediately thereafter. From that point on, the Indians took complete control of the game with around five minutes left to play in the first quarter.

"The injuries have been the case the whole season, and it was clear tonight," Baker said. "We played really well in spots, especially in the first quarter. We've got to keep moving on, because everyone's record is 0-0 at this point. We have to do whatever we can with whoever we've got to get that first playoff win."

Clark County led 32-6 at the halftime break, and three of its four scoring drives began in Brookfield territory. The Indians scored their sixth and final touchdown moments into the second half on the first play of a drive when Brookfield again lost a fumble in its own territory.

Entering the evening, Brookfield was guaranteed the sixth seed in its district. Richmond, Lexington, and Lawson all entered within a point-and-a-half of each other, all vying for the three seed.

The Bulldogs will not know where they travel for the district opener until later this weekend.

Clark County coach Ethan Allen said that he thought, for the most part, his team was sharp on Friday night.

"Brookfield did some things defensively that caused us a little disruption early on, but we settled in and made the adjustments we needed to make. We started making some plays and responded well.

"Brookfield played hard the entire game, and tonight was a tough, physical game. Some of their kids have had to step up with all of their injuries, and it's one of those unfortunate things for those guys."