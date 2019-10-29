Marceline softball (22-4)

Last week: won at East Buchanan, 16-3, in sectional, won v. Lafayette County (Higginsville), 15-8, in state quarterfinal

This week: Class 2 final four in Springfield, opening with Palmyra at 1 p.m. Friday

Take: There is no hotter team in Class 2 than Marceline. The Tigers' only fault is their inability to get their high-powered offense rolling in the early innings. Marceline opens play against a very beatable Palmyra squad, but at this stage, the Tigers will look to post major runs earlier than the third inning to give themselves a shot. Marceline's offense could be a horror story for opposing defenses on All Saints' Day.

Marceline football (8-1)

Last week: won at Harrisburg (5-4): 35-8

This week: opening round of districts v. St. Paul Lutheran (Concordia) (0-9)

Brookfield football (2-7)

Last week: lost v. Clark County (8-1): 39-6

This week: opening round of districts @ Richmond (6-3)

Take: The Bulldogs will have a massive hill to climb with half of their starters hurt, but the performance of running back Trace Alexander's life could give Brookfield a chance to shock the world. For the second straight season, Brookfield's schedule is the hardest in all of Class 2, and so the 'Dogs are battle-tested enough to at least show Richmond what Clarence Cannon football looks like.

Brookfield cross county

Take: Once again, sophomore Alex Sharp will be in a great position to conquer the field. Sharp, now a revered foe of runners in the area, has a legitimate chance to win the Class 2 District 8 meet hosted by West Platte on Saturday. Sharp's elite times all but ensures her a state berth.