Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant is "day to day" after straining his right hamstring against Kentucky, Missouri head coach Barry Odom said Wednesday.

Bryant suffered the injury during the first quarter of a 29-7 loss at the Wildcats and played through it into the third, when Taylor Powell entered the game for the Tigers and played the rest of the night behind center.

Odom said during the Southeastern Conference coaches call that Bryant was limited in practice Wednesday and would be limited again Thursday. Bryant is expected to be a full participant in practice by the weekend, though.

“The way he plays the game obviously limits the functionality of playing the position,” Odom said of Bryant. “He was limited enough that we had to make a move to get him out of the game, before No. 1, it didn't damage it any further, and No. 2, obviously, (it gives) us an opportunity to continue to move the ball.”

Odom said Bryant was feeling better Wednesday than he did after the loss to Kentucky.

McCann gets some rest

After missing three field goals over the past two games, Tigers placekicker and punter Tucker McCann was given a few days off from practice.

Odom said McCann was kept out after the trip back from Lexington because of his volume of work to this point in the season.

McCann returned to practice Wednesday, Odom said.

“I’ve got a lot of confidence in him,” Odom said. “I know he's going to finish strong. He's been so good in the punt game and the kickoff game. The last couple weeks, we’ve missed on field goals, (but) we feel like we're moving in the right direction there.”

Worth noting

Odom said Missouri's biggest problem against Kentucky was failing to convert on third downs and to score in the red zone.

He said the rainy weather in Lexington isn’t an excuse for losing.

That "softens the reality that we didn't play well and they did," he said.

