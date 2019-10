AREA CALENDAR

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 30

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Oak Grove at Pleasant Hill

7 p.m. — Van Horn at Harrisonville

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL

Class 4 District 14 Tournament

At Truman High School

6 p.m. — Championship: Blue Springs vs. Blue Springs South

Class 3 District 15 Tournament

At St. Pius X High School

6 p.m. — Semifinal: Oak Grove vs. St. Pius X

7:30 p.m. — Championship: Oak Grove-St. Pius X winner vs. Odessa-Lincoln Prep winner

Class 3 District 14 Tournament

At Notre Dame de Sion High School

6 p.m. — Championship: St. Michael the Archangel Catholic vs. Pembroke Hill

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SOCCER

6:30 p.m. — Oak Park at Fort Osage

6:30 p.m. — Grain Valley at Smithville

6:30 p.m. — William Chrisman at Ruskin

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1

ECHL MINOR LEAGUE HOCKEY

7:05 p.m. — Wichita Thunder at Kansas City Mavericks, Silverstein Eye Centers Arena

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

Class 6 District 2

7 p.m. — Columbia Rock Bridge at Blue Springs

7 p.m. — Blue Springs South at Wentzville Holt

Class 6 District 4

7 p.m. — Lee’s Summit North at Raymore-Peculiar

Class 4 District 7

7 p.m. — Raytown South at Grain Valley

7 p.m. — Harrisonville vs. Van Horn at William Chrisman High School

Class 3 District 7

7 p.m. — Oak Grove at Boonville

7 p.m. — St. Michael the Archangel Catholic at Southern Boone

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Class 4 Missouri State Championship

At Killian Softball Complex, Springfield

State Semifinals

10 a.m. — Blue Springs South vs. Columbia Rock Bridge

Third-Place Game

1 p.m. — Blue Springs South-Columbia Rock Bridge loser vs. Northwest-Cedar Hill-Raymore-Peculiar loser

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

4 p.m. — Blue Springs, Blue Springs South, Lee’s Summit North at Suburban Big Six Championships preliminaries, Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

4 p.m. — Grain Valley at Suburban Small Seven Championships preliminaries, Lee’s Summit Aquatics Center

5 p.m. — Truman at Suburban Large Seven Championships preliminaries, Gladstone Community Center

5 p.m. — William Chrisman at Suburban Middle Seven Championships preliminaries, Gladstone Community Center

WHAT’S ON TODAY

Today’s television/radio highlights

Wednesday’s Television

• Tennis: ATP Paris/WTA Shenzhen, 5 a.m., 6 p.m., TENNIS (Comcast 277)

• College golf: East Lake Cup, 2 p.m., GOLF (27)

• College volleyball: Indiana at Purdue, 5 p.m., BTN (255)

• College volleyball: Texas at Texas Tech, 6 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Milwaukee at Boston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN (13)

• MLB World Series: Washington at Houston (if necessary), 7 p.m., WDAF 4 (6)

• MLS Cup Playoffs: Toronto FC at Atlanta United, 7 p.m., FS1 (43)

• NHL: Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NBCSN (46)

• NBA: Portland at Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., FSKC (48)

• Figure skating: ISU Grand Prix: Skate Canada, 7 p.m., OLY (208)

• College volleyball: Maryland at Wisconsin, 7 p.m., BTN (255)

• Bowling: U.S. Open, 7 p.m., CBSSN (274)

• College volleyball: Arkansas at Georgia, 7 p.m., SEC (284)

• College volleyball: Iowa State at TCU, 7 p.m., FSKC-Plus (925)

• College volleyball: Florida at Missouri, 8 p.m., ESPNU (269)

• NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Utah, 9 p.m., ESPN (13)

• Golf: PGA WGC-HSBC Champions, 9 p.m., GOLF (27)

Wednesday’s Radio

• MLB World Series: Washington at Houston (if necessary), 7 p.m., WHB (810 AM)

• NHL: Minnesota at St. Louis, 7 p.m., KCWJ (1030 AM)